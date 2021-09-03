https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/ted-cruz-slams-the-biden-administration-over-reports-of-child-brides-among-the-afghan-refugees-in-wisconsin/

The Associated Press reported on Friday that there are child brides among the Afghan refugees, some of whom are in Wisconsin, and the State Department is seeing “urgent guidance” on what to do:

One internal document seen by The Associated Press says the State Department has sought “urgent guidance” from other agencies after purported child brides were brought to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. https://t.co/J9uA9ffCIh — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) September 3, 2021

Vetting fail in progress:

Wow. As part of the mass migration, we’re bringing in elderly Afghan creeps and their child brides. “Welcome to Wisconsin!”… pic.twitter.com/LzuK4DKB1q — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 3, 2021

AP article here:

BREAKING: In the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul on US military flights, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused https://t.co/l3iLhrKcbY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 3, 2021

And Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to slam the Biden administration over this latest failure:

Today we learned that President Biden has imported an acute human rights crisis into the United States. There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 3, 2021

“How is this not literally child trafficking, conducted by the United States government?”:

Horrifying. Joe Biden has imported a human rights catastrophe into America. How is this not literally child trafficking, conducted by the United States government? https://t.co/OT5gzUOwDR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2021

CBS News later confirmed the AP report adding that these women and girls were forced into marriage “in order to be eligible for evacuation”:

CBS confirms that several Afghan women & girls at the Emirates Humanitarian City evacuation center reported that their families forced them into marriage outside HKIA in order to be eligible for evacuation. @StateDept says they take charge seriously. @AP Matt Lee 1st to report — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) September 3, 2021

Is it too much to ask that we don’t let these creepy old men settle in America?

Call me whatever you want. I don’t want old dudes with child brides in my neighborhood. https://t.co/OiOucKbX7x — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 3, 2021

Or are the Dems going to run on it in 2022?

I don’t want to sound alarmist. But being the party of child brides and polygamy might not bode well for the Democrats in the midterms. https://t.co/G7f4jiMBlH — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 3, 2021

Over to you, Team Biden:

