The Associated Press reported on Friday that there are child brides among the Afghan refugees, some of whom are in Wisconsin, and the State Department is seeing “urgent guidance” on what to do:

Vetting fail in progress:

AP article here:

And Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to slam the Biden administration over this latest failure:

“How is this not literally child trafficking, conducted by the United States government?”:

CBS News later confirmed the AP report adding that these women and girls were forced into marriage “in order to be eligible for evacuation”:

Is it too much to ask that we don’t let these creepy old men settle in America?

Or are the Dems going to run on it in 2022?

Over to you, Team Biden:

***

