LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) – The $1.8 billion bill was passed by the Texas Senate yesterday. The bill will allow Governor Abbott to build more than 700 miles of border wall. The bill, H.B. 9, was passed by a 23-8 vote after numerous changes were made from the House version.

It is now headed to the governor’s desk for signing.

A majority of the $1.8 billion will go towards border wall and fencing and the Texas National Guard will carry out the project. Several Democrats from border districts voted for the bill.