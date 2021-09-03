https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/the-babylon-bee-was-forced-to-clarify-its-ivermectin-joke-on-dems-refusing-to-drink-water-as-its-also-prescribed-to-horses/

The Babylon Bee is under fire for this satirical article mocking the freakout out over Ivermectin with the headline, “Democrats Refuse To Drink Water As It’s Also Prescribed To Horses”:

Here’s a bit of the outrage from angry libs:

And in response, The Babylon Bee was forced to clarify what they meant about the joke:

LOL. Perfect!

***

