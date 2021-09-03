https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/the-babylon-bee-was-forced-to-clarify-its-ivermectin-joke-on-dems-refusing-to-drink-water-as-its-also-prescribed-to-horses/

The Babylon Bee is under fire for this satirical article mocking the freakout out over Ivermectin with the headline, “Democrats Refuse To Drink Water As It’s Also Prescribed To Horses”:

Democrats Refuse To Drink Water As It’s Also Prescribed To Horseshttps://t.co/SWgBkrdnSF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 2, 2021

Here’s a bit of the outrage from angry libs:

This is the stupidest tweet I’ve ever seen and I read my own tweets sometimes https://t.co/BABXQYNK27 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) September 3, 2021

Making fun of liberals like me is literally the easiest thing in the world and these jackboot-licking nerds still can’t figure out how to do it. https://t.co/yks7skG2xY — David Griner (@griner) September 3, 2021

behold conservative humor has peaked https://t.co/LZvme9zQgG — Joel (@JoelNihlean) September 3, 2021

is this that famous right wing humor i’ve heard so much about https://t.co/50gAoCc0gr — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) September 3, 2021

And in response, The Babylon Bee was forced to clarify what they meant about the joke:

A lot of people have been getting upset about this one, so we would like to clarify: the joke is that Democrats are refusing to drink water as it’s also prescribed to horses. We hope this clears things up and we will do better https://t.co/Sv1H5Wt90f — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 3, 2021

