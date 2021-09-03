https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/megan-fox/2021/09/03/the-fringe-with-megan-fox-episode-68-live-free-or-die-n1475921

Hello friends and welcome back to The Fringe. I’ve been off for a couple of weeks celebrating my 21st wedding anniversary! We traveled the North East Coast of the U.S. like vagabonds in a camper for two with no children anywhere. It was paradise. (Apologies to my children, who are wonderful but very loud and somewhat demanding.)

God bless my parents, who came to stay with the youngins while their dad and I went off and played hookey. I take you through our trip and the sights that you simply should not miss if you are considering a trip in the area any time soon as well as the thoughts that I had while visiting the “Live Free or Die” state of New Hampshire.

Tune in!

