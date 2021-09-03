https://justthenews.com/tv/today-shows-iconic-weatherman-willard-scott-dead-87?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Willard Scott, the legendary weatherman at NBC’s Today show for more than 30 years, died on Saturday at the age of 87. The announcement was made in an Instagram post from Al Roker, Scott’s successor.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris,” Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott, according to NBC News.

Roker referred to Scott as his “second dad.” “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him,” Roker concluded.

Scott was born in 1934 in Alexandria, Virginia, and joined “Today” in 1980. One thing he was well known for was acknowledging when fans turned 100-years-old, and he would wish them a happy birthday on air, using a Smucker’s jelly jar.

Katie Couric also saluted Scott on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn’t make it to the front of the Smucker’s jar, but you changed so many lives for the better,” she tweeted with a photo of them together.

Scott, who also was the first person to play Ronald McDonald, retired from the Today show in 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

