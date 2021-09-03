http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BoLD4VgqX3g/Trump-Tower-s-key-tenants-have-fallen-behind-on-16433133.php
NEW YORK – Inside Trump Tower, swank suit-maker Marcraft Clothes once rented the entire 18th floor, outfitting its offices with fireplaces, mahogany-lined closets and two bars for schmoozing customers.
But then Marcraft fell $664,000 behind on rent and went out of business last year – its assets having dwindled to $40.75 in a checking account and “1,200 damaged coats,” according to court filings.