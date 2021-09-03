https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/03/uk-vaccine-advisory-committee-will-not-recommend-covid-vaccinations-for-healthy-12-to-15-year-olds/

UK health regulators announced that they will not recommend Covid-19 vaccinations for healthy kids, saying “the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12- to 15-year-olds at this time.”

From The Guardian:

In a move that highlights a growing divide between government and scientific advisers over the next phase of the vaccination programme, ministers will seek extra evidence which may help overturn the watchdog’s verdict.

In a statement on Friday, after days of speculation, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that while the health gains from vaccinating the entire age group were greater than the risks, “the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12- to 15-year-olds at this time”.

Instead, the committee recommended an expansion to an existing programme of vaccinations for older children with health conditions, including heart disease, type 1 diabetes and severe asthma, increasing the eligible cohort to about 200,000.

But ministers “could defy JCVI and go ahead with Covid jabs for all 12- to 15-year-olds” anyway:

And universal vaccination could still happen, just “not right away”:

Also, some schools are moving forward with vaccines:

And let the debate begin:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...