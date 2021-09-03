https://basedunderground.com/2021/09/03/ultra-vaxxed-booster-heavy-israel-now-has-more-covid-infections-per-capita-than-any-country-in-the-world/

Editor’s Commentary: Israel is the model of success for vaccine-nannies across the globe. They achieved over 80% vaccination rate for eligible results. They did so using the darling of the vaccine world, the recently FDA-approved Pfizer jabs. And they’re leading the way in getting the majority of their population on their third shots as perpetual boosters seem destined to become a thing in the Jewish state.

They have done an exemplary job of coaxing their citizens into accepting the Covid-19 shots, just as the globalist elites wanted. And just as the cabal of nefarious groups and individuals intended, the “vaccines” are “working,” at least by the standards they have set. They’re doing nothing to stop the spread of the disease and may be even enhancing its ability to infect people, but they’re forcing folks into dependency on ceaseless boosters. That was always part of the plan.

This last bit of “success” is the reason nobody in American mainstream media is talking about Israel’s vaccine campaign right now. The country has experienced its worst week since the beginning of the pandemic and is now leading all nations in per capita infections.

This is what the globalists wanted. It’s difficult to isolate all the players in The Great Reset, but we know it’s a vast ring that includes the World Economic Forum, the Biden-Harris regime, Bill Gates, the United Nations, George Soros, and the Chinese Communist Party. Those are the easy ones to identify. The real power behind the powers-that-be is more challenging to identify, which leads many Bible-believers to lean towards the Antichrist or a minion pulling the strings from the shadows.

Below is the article by Lance with the details about the current status of the undisputed king of vaccines. After that, I’ll add a bit more commentary.

Israel Now Has More Covid Infections per Capita Than Any Country in the World, Even as “Booster Shots” Are Being Widely Administered There

Just a few months ago, the mainstream media praised Israel for its “pandemic-ending” vaccination campaign. With over 40 percent of the population “fully vaccinated” in the first quarter of 2021, Israel was well on its way to stopping community spread and clearing out its hospitals.

The nation of Israel imposed some of the strictest lockdowns during that time, violating the Nuremberg Code and segregating the unvaccinated from public life. Israel bought up the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA covid vaccine and began issuing mandatory Green Pass “vaccine passports” as a requirement for citizens to enter public spaces. By August, Israel had intimidated and coerced its population into having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 78 percent of people 12 years of age and older classified as “fully vaccinated.”

The world was reassured that this rate of vaccination was more than enough to ensure individual and “herd immunity.” However, infection rates have skyrocketed across the country since then, and Israel is now logging the world’s highest infection rates, with nearly 650 new cases daily per million people. At times, hospitalizations for the “fully vaccinated” have reached upwards of 95 percent.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is failing Israel, with case load and hospitalizations climbing in the vaccinated

By August 15, there were 514 Israelis hospitalized with severe covid-19, a 31 percent increase from just four days earlier. Most of the hospitalized patients had already received at least one vaccine and 59 percent were fully vaccinated.

“There are so many breakthrough infections that they dominate and most of the hospitalized patients are actually vaccinated,” said Uri Shalit, a bio-informatician at the Israel Institute of Technology. The vaccines do not protect older populations, either — a false promise advertised since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. In fact, of the hospitalized vaccinated patients, 87 percent were 60 or older.

This has not stopped the Israeli government from tripling down with this destructive vaccine program. Israeli officials have already begun to administer a third dose of the failed Pfizer vaccine to the population. Now controlled by the Green Pass vaccine passport system, Israelis are lining up to be inoculated again — like a grim scene of medical experimentation ripped right out of 1940s Nazi Germany. More than 100,000 booster shots are being administered each day, with 2.15 million Israelis having received their third shot.

Despite compounding vaccination, the nation still suffers, with the world’s worst seven-day rolling average number of covid cases per capita. Israel is on track to pass 11,000 daily covid cases — an infection rate that is magnitudes higher than a year before, when everyone in the country was unvaccinated. U.S. health officials have access to this data, but were quick to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and begin pushing for unlawful vaccine mandates across the country. (Related: Pfizer’s vaccine studies are based on FRAUD and put lives in danger, warns former Pfizer vice president.)

COVID vaccines are mass murder weapons, enslaving, weakening and killing off the world population

Using a non-neutralizing vaccine against a novel, endemic virus only perpetuates the transmissibility of the virus among people. When the spike protein of that virus is forcibly replicated throughout the population, entirely new health problems occur. By placing selective pressure on an amino acid sequence of the virus, and scaling up that attack across the population, these vaccine programs only cause mutations in the viral sequence, leading to new outbreaks and vaccine failure. A study published in the Journal of Infection discusses antibody-dependent enhancement and the serious risks of the vaccine program. Any perceived benefits of vaccination for coronaviruses are short-lived, as artificially-augmented antibody levels wane, making the population more susceptible.

Now living in a medical police state, Israelis are suddenly considered “unvaccinated” and banned from public spaces if they haven’t submitted to a THIRD dose of Pfizer’s spike protein mRNA. As millions more boosters are forced onto the population, it’s only a matter of time before the infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths go up again, making today’s hospitalization rates pale in comparison. How long will government officials keep this cycle of vaccine destruction going, before they face TRIALS for human rights violations and mass murder?

Wake Up as Many as Possible

We are losing the battle to keep people from being injected as the incessant drumbeat and rising mandates are making people succumb to the vaccine “easy button.” Life is now easier in America and many parts of the world for the vaccinated. Convenience often supersedes facts and logic in the decision-making hierarchy.

That doesn’t mean we give up. There are still millions of us who have fought against the constant prodding to get the jabs. We need to maintain our numbers as high as possible for as long as possible. Once they get to point where they feel there’s only a small remnant left who have not been injected, they’ll turn to more direct and oppressive means of forcing people to get jabbed.

I truly do hope I’m wrong, but that’s the direction we’re heading and there seems to be no way to slow down the authoritarians who demand that we all comply to their requirements for existence in their world. If I’m wrong, rejoice. I know I will. But if I’m right, we need to keep fighting. Even the vaccinated can be made to see the anti-American nature of vaccine tyranny. We may have allies waiting to help us even though they’ve been jabbed already.

It’s imperative that we work together to push out the truth. Mainstream media and Big Tech won’t do it. Most people will not seek out this information. Even if they do, they won’t find it through Google searches. We need to be proactive in our efforts to disseminate the reality of Pandemic Panic Theater and the continued advancement towards our Covid dystopian future.

Make a choice. I hope you choose to fight, to spread the word, and to stand up to the authoritarians. We need them to know we will not back down just because they have the upper hand today.

Image via FT. Article cross-posted from Natural News.

