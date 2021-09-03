https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/georgia-student-grabs-gay-pride-flag-and-throws-it-in-the-trash-caught-on-video/

VALDOSTA — Criminal charges have been filed in an incident involving a Gay Pride flag taken from a student and trashed at Lowndes High School, the sheriff said Friday. A juvenile has been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility.

