https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/georgia-student-grabs-gay-pride-flag-and-throws-it-in-the-trash-caught-on-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
i need everyone to see the scum thats here in South Ga
this just happened today at Lowndes High School, the high school i went to and my brother is currently going to, here in Valdosta pic.twitter.com/o0DWllzn4h
— José 🤘 (@jrcamachobass) September 2, 2021
VALDOSTA — Criminal charges have been filed in an incident involving a Gay Pride flag taken from a student and trashed at Lowndes High School, the sheriff said Friday. A juvenile has been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility.