https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc078-japan/

Question: What did Kissenger really say or write?

I noticed some possible Eugenics statements by Kissenger,

like on: https://rense.com/general59/kissingereugenics.htm

I also found statements like:

“If people accept mandatory vaccines, we can control/thin the herd”

The “fact checkers” are all over it, so I found it hard to find a good source.

So what did Kissenger really say?

And what people (probably Gates) do openly push mandatory vaccines to control people, using disease control as an excuse?

