Question: What did Kissenger really say or write?
I noticed some possible Eugenics statements by Kissenger,
like on: https://rense.com/general59/kissingereugenics.htm
I also found statements like:
“If people accept mandatory vaccines, we can control/thin the herd”
The “fact checkers” are all over it, so I found it hard to find a good source.
So what did Kissenger really say?
And what people (probably Gates) do openly push mandatory vaccines to control people, using disease control as an excuse?