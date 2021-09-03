https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/03/wheres-the-president-can-he-come-help-us-new-orleans-resident-struggling-in-idas-aftermath-has-some-important-questions-video/

Joe Biden’s apparently too busy talking about the previous president to understand that he’s the current one and therefore has some stuff he should be doing. Like giving a damn about Ida’s victims, for example.

Meet Myra Castro of New Orleans, whose family — like many others — is suffering right now and just doesn’t seem to merit the president’s attention:

Many around New Orleans are still without power, running water, gas, and food. One resident: “Where’s the President? Where’s FEMA?” pic.twitter.com/jOc7pDsHBq — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 3, 2021

Goin’ to California. At least that’s where Joe Biden is. Or where he will be just as soon as he leaves Delaware.

What the hell is going on? — aNdYbNeRdY (@andybnerdy) September 3, 2021

To be fair, he has no idea where he’s at either. pic.twitter.com/38xTZMNBJI — D Hopp (@_DHopper_) September 3, 2021

“He who will abandon Americans abroad will also abandon Americans at home.” (Ancient proverb) — Gregory Lindsey (@GregoryLindz) September 3, 2021

That’s very true.

Weird how this isn’t a bigger story https://t.co/DUxacppYGw — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 3, 2021

Where are all of those media types from the Katrina era who lit fires under DC and FEMA? Hmmmmm? *crickets* https://t.co/jCqhowqsnW — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 3, 2021

Biden’s Katrina but the media are cool with it because, you know why https://t.co/PSQVJbfV7Y — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 3, 2021

We know why. They’re certainly a lot cooler with it than they were with Katrina.

Where’s Kanye to tell us that Joe Biden doesn’t care about black people on live tv? https://t.co/8Ts8au4sD9 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 3, 2021

Joe Biden has literally turned his back on Americans.

