https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/bill-oreilly-on-terrorism

Bill O’Reilly joined “The Glenn Beck Program” Friday to discuss a recent

House Homeland Security Committee briefing on the impact of the 9/11 terror attacks, during which “national security experts” claimed “right-wing” groups pose a greater threat to the United States than groups like the Taliban or Al-Qaeda.

Glenn played two video clips from the briefing that showed Senior Fellow Brookings Institute Center for Middle East Policy, Daniel Byman, and former National Intelligence Council Chair during the Obama administration, Christopher Kojm, in apparent agreement that “right-wing extremists” are a bigger threat to Americans today than “jihadists.”

“I’m someone who has written extensively on both jihadist groups, but also right-wing, white supremacist groups,” Byman says in the first video clip. “And in my mind, there’s no question that today in the United States, the right-wing and white supremacist violence is a much greater risk.”

“I agree with your assessment and those of my colleagues who have spoken already, there’s little doubt that the domestic terrorist threat from white nationalists and right-wing extremist groups is greater than the jihadist threat today,” Kojm states in the second clip.

“Who are those idiots?” O’Reilly exclaimed. “It’s just unbelievable … they’re not even in the same universe. Yeah, there are bad neo-Nazi Americans running around, yeah, but there are very few of them. I mean, the jihadists are causing death and destruction, death and destruction all over the world. Not just in the United States. These people are so blatantly irresponsible and ignorant, it’s just staggering.”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

