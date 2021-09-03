https://www.theblaze.com/news/woke-texas-based-dating-app-companies-bumble-match-funds-abortions

Two Texas-based dating app companies have created funds to pay for abortions for women seeking to end the life of their unborn children after the Supreme Court declined to block the state’s pro-life fetal heartbeat law.

The Texas law, Senate Bill 8, went into effect on Tuesday after the high court declined to take emergency action to block it. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court justices voted 5-4 to allow the law to remain in effect. The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the time at which an unborn child has developed a heartbeat.

Abortion advocates opposing the law complain that most women might not even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. They say Texas has effectively banned abortions within the state and done so unconstitutionally, based on Roe v. Wade‘s precedent.

In response to the court’s decision, the Austin-based company Bumble announced on social media it would create a “relief fund” to help women and “people across the gender spectrum’ seek abortions in the state.

“Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable. We’ll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8,” the company said.

The CEO of Dallas-based company Match Group Inc. is also creating a fund to pay for employees to seek abortions. An internal memo from CEO Shar Dubey, first reported by Bloomberg, informs employees that while Match “generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business … this particular law is so regressive to the cause of women’s rights that I felt compelled to speak publicly about my personal views.”

Match Group Inc. owns some of the most popular dating apps and websites, including Tinder and OKCupid.

Dubey said she “immigrated to America from India over 25 years ago and I have to say, as a Texas resident, I am shocked that I now live in a state where women’s reproductive laws are more regressive than most of the world, including India.”

She told employees that the fund, which she’s creating out of her own pocket, will help cover the costs for employees and dependents that want to seek abortions outside of Texas.

According to some estimates, Texas’ heartbeat law will prohibit about 85% of abortions that were legal before it went into effect. The law has a unique enforcement mechanism, relying on private citizens to use civil lawsuits to bring anyone helping to procure an illegal abortion procedure into court for up to $10,000.

