https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/570755-woman-who-punched-southwest-attendant-charged-with-assault

A woman is facing assault charges for punching a flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines flight earlier this year.

Vyvianna Quinonez was charged in a California federal court Wednesday with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and interference with flight crew members and attendants, according to court records.

Quinonez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in late May on Southwest Flight 700, which was traveling from Sacramento International Airport to San Diego International Airport, the criminal complaint states.

During the flight’s final descent, Quinonez reportedly unbuckled her seatbelt and pulled down her tray table. The flight attendant, identified in the complaint as S.L., approached Quinonez and asked her to fasten her seatbelt and stow her tray table, and to wear her face mask properly.

Quinonez began filming the flight attendant walking to her seat, the criminal complaint states.

The attendant then approached Quinonez again, and Quinonez pushed the attendant. She then punched the attendant in the face and head, and grabbed the attendant’s hair.

Other passengers attempted to stop Quinonez, and a male passenger jumped in between the two and instructed Quinonez to sit down.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital. Her left eye was bruised and swollen, and she sustained a cut under her left eye that required stitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attendant also had a bruise in the shape of fingers on her right forearm, and three of her teeth were chipped.

Quinonez was charged by San Diego authorities for battery causing serious injuries, and was banned from Southwest Airlines. Southwest also decided to no longer serve alcoholic beverages on flights after the incident.

The incident became the banner of unruly passengers on flights, which the Federal Aviation Administration has warned about. The agency has proposed to fine 34 passengers more than $530,000 for unruly behavior.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

