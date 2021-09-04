https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/100-democrats-introduce-bill-to-begin-medicare-at-age-60/
About The Author
Related Posts
CDC director issues warning…
July 28, 2021
Step right up… It’s open border season…
July 23, 2021
Joe Biden caught lying…
July 29, 2021
Aussie Police violate lockdown orders to host Gay Pride office party…
September 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy