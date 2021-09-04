https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/a-reliable-source-tells-us-that-cnns-brian-stelter-turned-36-friday-and-people-have-questions/
CNN’s Brian Stelter, host of his own show “Reliable Sources” and author of a book about Donald Trump and Fox News, turned 36 Friday.
Media birthday: Media birthday: CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) turns 36 today. pic.twitter.com/UUflqZoG6Q
— Charles Apple (@charlesapple) September 3, 2021
Doesn’t look a day younger than 50
— Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 3, 2021
Wow! I’m 35 and he looks older than my dad!
— Nate the Great (@natobomber87) September 4, 2021
Cripes, dude looks 50
— Minnow (@Phila_Mino) September 3, 2021
I thought he was at least 60 😳
— Lee (@rver53) September 3, 2021
Because of the deep wisdom he imparts on his show.
He is only 36??? I thought he was like 50….
— Tiffany (@tiff706) September 3, 2021
The oldest 36 year old in the world
— Fraudbriham Kendi X (@iggytrmp12) September 3, 2021
If he’s 36 I’m 26
— Jhoff10 (@Jhoff10) September 4, 2021
Wait. He’s 5 years younger than me? I thought he went to high school with my dad.
— Mr. Jeremy Turner didn’t vote for Quid Pro Joe (@MrJeremyTurner) September 3, 2021
Brian Stelter makes me feel young in my 40s.
— De la Cruz (@DiablitoDeOro) September 3, 2021
He’s not a day over 35.
— Noble (@Noble36198733) September 4, 2021
36?….Reliable Sources? YIKES! I don’t believe it!
— claysisk (@claysisk) September 4, 2021
36? Sure about that?
— Sharpe Lewis (@SharpeLewis) September 3, 2021
My 81 year-old mother looks younger than him.
— Big Mama (@BigMama279) September 3, 2021
Damn, I thought he had to be late 50s at the youngest!
— Margaritas Matter! (@jsingring) September 3, 2021
Holy crap. He’s the same age as our _youngest_ child. That explains so much.
— Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) September 3, 2021
Oh jesus he’s just a kid. Well that explains a lot.
— muddletoes (@muddletoes) September 4, 2021
That’s the oldest 36 that I’ve ever seen. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KOvbCrJ7jm
— DupliKate (@kilomikealpha77) September 3, 2021
No way he is 36.
— Dr. Marcus Brody (@MarcusBrodyDr) September 3, 2021
36?!? Dude looks 50 😬😬😬
— HKbornYankee (@back2theMatrix) September 3, 2021
I’m older than this guy and I look 10 years younger
— Enrique B. (Daydreams Manifesting) (@Daydreamer_Net) September 3, 2021
Good lord he looks no younger than 58
— Mεmε Clιppιngς (@Thomask207) September 4, 2021
— The Other Guy (@TheNext_InLine) September 3, 2021
He doesn’t look a day over 50
— Beau Vaughn (@ChiBandits) September 3, 2021
Looks fantastic for that age! If I leave mine in the pantry for 2 weeks the eyes grow uncontrollably
— fartgrenade (@fartgrenade) September 4, 2021
Forget Joe Rogan, this is what healthy looks like.
I’m 36 and this dude looks like he has 15 years on me
— Levi Anthony (@levi_anth0ny) September 3, 2021
Every time he lies he ages an extra day.
— Gunfu Panda (@PandaGunfu) September 3, 2021
36?? pic.twitter.com/vxpOZjtnbZ
— MMAnewsnetwork🍇🍇 (@Mmanewsnetwork2) September 4, 2021
Brian Stelter turned 36 today.
Yes, 36. pic.twitter.com/b0rjz5BJNa
— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) September 4, 2021
He looks like my dad who’s btw 64. pic.twitter.com/WncUXPVFy5
— (Ben The Iceman) | Ben F. 🇺🇸🦅 (@iceman25) September 4, 2021
I am 51 and look younger. I had no idea he was that young.
— steve anderson (@stevean95181309) September 4, 2021
— Scott Kieras (@kieras_scott) September 4, 2021
My god what a squid
— Conway Tweety (@snoopdoug44) September 4, 2021
I believe that about as much as I believe 81 million votes
— Darrin Morgan (@DarrinMorgan12) September 4, 2021
He’d look a lot better if he just 100% shaved his head
— Black Otaku (@GokuBlack97) September 4, 2021
He’s so cool and hip. He gets it. He really does.
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 4, 2021
Apparently I share a birthday with Brian Stelter, even down to the year (I too turned 36, today). Do I look like I could be his kid?!!? 🤪😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6sSIgFDdRb
— Caroline (@dots_po) September 4, 2021
Brian Stelter turned 36 today
I’m turning 35 next month pic.twitter.com/mel3iEwKHR
— 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) September 3, 2021
Brian Stelter.
Christiano Ronaldo.
Both 36 Years Old. #brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dKppwosGLX
— The Pragmatic Libertarian (@rl_libertarian) September 4, 2021
Genuinely stunned me that Stelter is only 36 https://t.co/5VJY4Z4Sll
— Kevin Curran (@KevinCurranCZ) September 3, 2021
We’re just having fun with him and wish him a happy birthday. He’s accomplished a lot for … 36.
