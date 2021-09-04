https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/a-reliable-source-tells-us-that-cnns-brian-stelter-turned-36-friday-and-people-have-questions/

CNN’s Brian Stelter, host of his own show “Reliable Sources” and author of a book about Donald Trump and Fox News, turned 36 Friday.

Media birthday: Media birthday: CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) turns 36 today. pic.twitter.com/UUflqZoG6Q — Charles Apple (@charlesapple) September 3, 2021

Doesn’t look a day younger than 50 — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 3, 2021

Wow! I’m 35 and he looks older than my dad! — Nate the Great (@natobomber87) September 4, 2021

Cripes, dude looks 50 — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) September 3, 2021

I thought he was at least 60 😳 — Lee (@rver53) September 3, 2021

Because of the deep wisdom he imparts on his show.

He is only 36??? I thought he was like 50…. — Tiffany (@tiff706) September 3, 2021

The oldest 36 year old in the world — Fraudbriham Kendi X (@iggytrmp12) September 3, 2021

If he’s 36 I’m 26 — Jhoff10 (@Jhoff10) September 4, 2021

Wait. He’s 5 years younger than me? I thought he went to high school with my dad. — Mr. Jeremy Turner didn’t vote for Quid Pro Joe (@MrJeremyTurner) September 3, 2021

Brian Stelter makes me feel young in my 40s. — De la Cruz (@DiablitoDeOro) September 3, 2021

He’s not a day over 35. — Noble (@Noble36198733) September 4, 2021

36?….Reliable Sources? YIKES! I don’t believe it! — claysisk (@claysisk) September 4, 2021

36? Sure about that? — Sharpe Lewis (@SharpeLewis) September 3, 2021

My 81 year-old mother looks younger than him. — Big Mama (@BigMama279) September 3, 2021

Damn, I thought he had to be late 50s at the youngest! — Margaritas Matter! (@jsingring) September 3, 2021

Holy crap. He’s the same age as our _youngest_ child. That explains so much. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) September 3, 2021

Oh jesus he’s just a kid. Well that explains a lot. — muddletoes (@muddletoes) September 4, 2021

That’s the oldest 36 that I’ve ever seen. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KOvbCrJ7jm — DupliKate (@kilomikealpha77) September 3, 2021

No way he is 36. — Dr. Marcus Brody (@MarcusBrodyDr) September 3, 2021

36?!? Dude looks 50 😬😬😬 — HKbornYankee (@back2theMatrix) September 3, 2021

I’m older than this guy and I look 10 years younger — Enrique B. (Daydreams Manifesting) (@Daydreamer_Net) September 3, 2021

Good lord he looks no younger than 58 — Mεmε Clιppιngς (@Thomask207) September 4, 2021

He doesn’t look a day over 50 — Beau Vaughn (@ChiBandits) September 3, 2021

Looks fantastic for that age! If I leave mine in the pantry for 2 weeks the eyes grow uncontrollably — fartgrenade (@fartgrenade) September 4, 2021

Forget Joe Rogan, this is what healthy looks like. I’m 36 and this dude looks like he has 15 years on me — Levi Anthony (@levi_anth0ny) September 3, 2021

Every time he lies he ages an extra day. — Gunfu Panda (@PandaGunfu) September 3, 2021

He looks like my dad who’s btw 64. pic.twitter.com/WncUXPVFy5 — (Ben The Iceman) | Ben F. 🇺🇸🦅 (@iceman25) September 4, 2021

I am 51 and look younger. I had no idea he was that young. — steve anderson (@stevean95181309) September 4, 2021

My god what a squid — Conway Tweety (@snoopdoug44) September 4, 2021

I believe that about as much as I believe 81 million votes — Darrin Morgan (@DarrinMorgan12) September 4, 2021

He’d look a lot better if he just 100% shaved his head — Black Otaku (@GokuBlack97) September 4, 2021

He’s so cool and hip. He gets it. He really does. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 4, 2021

Apparently I share a birthday with Brian Stelter, even down to the year (I too turned 36, today). Do I look like I could be his kid?!!? 🤪😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6sSIgFDdRb — Caroline (@dots_po) September 4, 2021

Brian Stelter turned 36 today I’m turning 35 next month pic.twitter.com/mel3iEwKHR — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) September 3, 2021

Brian Stelter. Christiano Ronaldo. Both 36 Years Old. #brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dKppwosGLX — The Pragmatic Libertarian (@rl_libertarian) September 4, 2021

Genuinely stunned me that Stelter is only 36 https://t.co/5VJY4Z4Sll — Kevin Curran (@KevinCurranCZ) September 3, 2021

We’re just having fun with him and wish him a happy birthday. He’s accomplished a lot for … 36.

