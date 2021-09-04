https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/afghan-refugee-evacuated-to-fort-bliss-not-thrilled-by-previous-nights-dinner-selection/

We’ve been putting this one off because we didn’t know if it was a hoax or not — could it have been someone trying to make Afghan refugees look ungrateful? But it looks like freelance translator Hamed Ahmadi is genuine, and though he made it safely to Fort Bliss, the previous night’s dinner selection was pretty meager, and the next meal wasn’t for another 12 hours.

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

Thirteen Americans died so you could eat that meal. You’re fucking welcome. https://t.co/3BzNzd8Slv — D.B. Taylor, now with 16% more Hottentot! (@DBTayor) September 4, 2021

I was unable to reach a homeless veteran to ask how they like their free meals and free housing because they don’t get those things. Also they don’t have iPhones. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 4, 2021

That a better meal than our homeless veterans are getting! — Kathleen P (@kjkpelletier) September 4, 2021

Not complaining but I didn’t get dinner at all last night because I was busy running ambulance calls. Never even had a chance to place an order or swipe a juice from the EMS room fridge. — sarcasm and stripes (@robo_tabby) September 4, 2021

I see more food but you cropped it out with your free iPhone — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) September 4, 2021

I think what you were meaning to say is THANK YOU America — KDChadw (@kdchadw) September 4, 2021

You’re welcome. — Augie Bumpkin (@reverendaugie) September 4, 2021

Maybe you could sell your iPhone and get a better meal. — CΛΣSΛR SӨLID (@CeasarSolid) September 4, 2021

It’s better than a lot of the meals I ate while spending 18 months in your country doing what you wouldn’t. — Stringfellow Hawke 🇺🇸 (@Stringfellow267) September 4, 2021

That looks like either fish or chicken, catelope, and 2 slices of bread. And a free flight over to the USA on a military plane So what’s the problem. — Vicki77 (@Vick83222656) September 4, 2021

I wonder what the Americans stranded in Afghanistan are eating? I am pretty sure they would have appreciated a seat on the plane and to be on American soil. — therealelaine (@therealelaine00) September 4, 2021

Imagine being so weak, irresponsible, and contemptible as to flee your own nation and roots instead of fighting–and maybe dying–for what’s yours, and then complain about the free shit you’re getting from folk who keep your worthless ass alive. https://t.co/CzxJYVmQD8 — Dr. Shooty McBeardface™ (@ShootyMcBeard) September 4, 2021

So we rescued you from Afghanistan and are giving you food that the taxpayers are paying for and you have the nerve to complain? Absolutely disgraceful. https://t.co/O4HyXlV66I — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 4, 2021

You can stay in your own country and eat however you want. https://t.co/mO9yzYROls — 🇺🇸Notorious🇮🇹Air Coin Respector (@AirCoinRespctor) September 4, 2021

rescued

safe

healthy food

tweeted from an iPhone there are a lot of americans deserted in afghanistan who would love to have this “problem” https://t.co/u6s8Xu4cBl pic.twitter.com/Qft4nfiGle — Jessica O’Boy-Football-is-Back-Donnell (@heckyessica) September 4, 2021

Complains about having food, safety and security and says he’s not complaining.

Incredible. https://t.co/IJWcNYtXNE — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 5, 2021

You are in America now. It was your choice. Freedom doesn’t speak victim linguistics. Example: “Not complaining but” is complaining. https://t.co/GBTA1AAi1V — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 4, 2021

I too would take to my iPhone to do a “not complaining, BUT…” tweet about the free food being served by the country that saved my life and is housing me. Wait, no I wouldn’t. https://t.co/YjmdtdY6Lf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 4, 2021

What does the Taliban serve? https://t.co/2svvPIrm9h — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) September 4, 2021

You are complaining. Feel free to return to Afghanistan if you think the chow’s better. https://t.co/225HipKp91 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 4, 2021

Unbelievable. “Not complaining but ….”

