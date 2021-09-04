https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/alex-jones-debunks-phony-narrative-ivermectin-takes-live-air/

The fake news media is calling Ivermectin a “horse dewormer” — but it got the Nobel Prize for use in humans.

Alex Jones has had enough of the media’s lies — on his show, he debunked the media’s narrative on Ivermectin.

On the FDA’s own website they admit Ivermectin is approved “to treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis.”

From FDA.gov:

Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms. In addition, some topical forms of ivermectin are approved to treat external parasites like head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea.

The FDA itself pushed the drug on African Migrants back in 2015.

Alex Jones unloaded on those smearing Ivermectin and pushing vaccines on Americans.

He then took Ivermectin live on air.

Here is the segment (warning: language):

Video: Alex Jones goes off on the left, takes ivermectin live on air to dispel media’s “it’s horse dewormer” talking point.

pic.twitter.com/JQeZzIyzzN — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 4, 2021

This comes just days after the media began attacking Joe Rogan because he said he recovered from COVID-19 by taking Ivermectin along with monoclonal antibodies, Z-pak, prednisone, and a IV vitamin drip.

Rogan said he recovered in just 3 days.

Gateway Pundit reported:

Highly popular podcast host Joe Rogan on Wednesday announced he had to move his comedy tour schedule around because he came down with Covid on Saturday night. Rogan, 54, said he was “feeling weary” on Saturday evening and developed a fever and headache over night. “So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said in a video post to his Instagram page. Rogan said he recovered in 3 days after taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, IV vitamin drip. “…and here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I really only had one bad day – Sunday sucked, but Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good,” Rogan said.

Why is the Media lying?

