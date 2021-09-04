https://thelibertydaily.com/alex-jones-takes-ivermectin-live-on-air-while-breathing-fire-at-murdering-maggot-fauci/

Alex Jones was his mild-mannered self yesterday as he calmly pontificated about his dear friend, Anthony Fauci. If you believe that, you don’t know Alex Jones.

What really happened in a segment of his Infowars show was epic in multiple ways. First, he took Ivermectin live on air. While doing so, he went into an expletive-laden rant against Anthony Fauci. This rant intensified over the next couple of minutes, culminating in the show host calling Fauci a “murderous maggot.”

Watch:

Despite the CDC and mainstream media trying to paint Ivermectin as a “horse dewormer” that’s dangerous to humans, they’re disingenuously excluding the safe-for-human-prescription drugs made available by thousands of doctors and pharmacies across the country. They’re gaslighting, plain and simple.

As conservative pundit Melissa Tate noted on Twitter, Jones’ rant will hopefully educate some people to the differences between horse paste Ivermectin and the prescription drug version for humans.

Video: Alex Jones goes off on the left, takes ivermectin live on air to dispel media’s “it’s horse dewormer” talking point.

pic.twitter.com/JQeZzIyzzN — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 4, 2021

Opinions about Alex Jones are as wide-ranging as opinions about any polarizing public figure. But one thing his fans and detractors can agree on is that he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

