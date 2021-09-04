http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eKQj6cWe_SM/

“Christian extremists are passing forced birth laws to intimidate & cut off abortion services – including for victims of rape, incest, & child abuse,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“While we fight back, know you still have options. Pills can be mailed to your home discreetly,” she continued:

The New York lawmaker’s assertion comes days after Texas’s law, banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, took effect. The first detectable heartbeat can occur as early as six weeks.

Democrats, some of whom identify as Catholics, decried the Texas abortion law after it went into effect. Nancy Pelosi, a self-proclaimed Catholic, called the law a “catastrophe for women”:

Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional and moral right to basic reproductive health care. We will fight SB8 and all immoral and dangerous attacks on women’s health and freedoms with all our strength. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 1, 2021

President Biden, who also identifies as a Catholic, has also rebuked the law despite accepting the position years ago that “the moment of conception is a human life and being.”

He explicitly rejected that view this week.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all… I respect that. Don’t agree. But I respect that,” Biden told reporters following a White House speech.

