It’s tricky business here when a celebrity dies. Do we do a post or not? But this one hits us right in the gut so we’re going to give Jasper his own post.

Those times when Jasper sat in with “The Five” were the best. What a good boy. Perino writes on Instagram:

It is with broken hearts that Peter and I have to let you know that Jasper, America’s Dog, died today. A fast spreading cancer caused him to leave us sooner than we’d ever hoped. We got to send him off – talking about all the fishing he can do in Heaven.

My apologies if this post feels impersonal – so many of you have helped us raise Jasper to become the wonderful, hilarious, legend that he was. It would be impossible to reach all of you as I’d like to – truly a dog has never been so loved and supported.

The condolences are pouring in:

RIP Jasper. Good boy.

