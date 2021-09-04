https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/americas-dog-internet-star-and-dana-perinos-frequent-guest-on-the-five-jasper-has-passed-away/

It’s tricky business here when a celebrity dies. Do we do a post or not? But this one hits us right in the gut so we’re going to give Jasper his own post.

It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today. Full post here – thank you for loving him and his Twitter presence. https://t.co/o7Cj0CDuo2 pic.twitter.com/CulLJUBOlA — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) September 4, 2021

Those times when Jasper sat in with “The Five” were the best. What a good boy. Perino writes on Instagram:

It is with broken hearts that Peter and I have to let you know that Jasper, America’s Dog, died today. A fast spreading cancer caused him to leave us sooner than we’d ever hoped. We got to send him off – talking about all the fishing he can do in Heaven. My apologies if this post feels impersonal – so many of you have helped us raise Jasper to become the wonderful, hilarious, legend that he was. It would be impossible to reach all of you as I’d like to – truly a dog has never been so loved and supported.

The condolences are pouring in:

I will miss my buddy. pic.twitter.com/j54HKOVA6o — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) September 4, 2021

So sorry. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 4, 2021

Aw, so sad. Thanks for all the pix over the years! — Joseph Curl ❎ (@josephcurl) September 4, 2021

So so sorry. Terrible loss. — Let’s Build a MAGA Chaz! (@NolteNC) September 4, 2021

OH NO!!!! I’m so sorry!! — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2021

Sending so much love. pic.twitter.com/ZWS9eAqF2b — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2021

💔 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 4, 2021

I am heartbroken for you all – all my love and prayers. ❤️ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 4, 2021

I’m so sorry, Dana. RIP Jasper. 🙁 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 4, 2021

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO I’m so sorry, Dana 🙁 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 4, 2021

I’m sorry, Dana. He made me happy every time I saw him, and I know he was loved and had a great life. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 4, 2021

Sorry for your loss. He was a good boy. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 4, 2021

I am terribly sorry for your loss. It’s a hard thing when these loves pass. God bless you “If dogs don’t go to heaven I want to go where they go” — Will Rogers — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 4, 2021

RX Our sympathies — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 4, 2021

So, so sorry to hear ❤️ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 4, 2021

Dana, I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing him with us, he always made me smile. You are in my prayers. 🙏🏼 — Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) September 4, 2021

So sorry Dana — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) September 4, 2021

So sorry to hear this… — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 4, 2021

Sad news. RIP Jasper. — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 4, 2021

I’m so sorry Dana 😔 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 4, 2021

So sorry, Dana. Praying for you and the family. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 4, 2021

Condolences. He was a good boy. 🙏🏽 — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) September 4, 2021

I’m so sorry Dana — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) September 4, 2021

Lordy, how we all loved Jasper. Prayers up for Dana and Peter 🙏🏻❤️ — TresHall-No Interest In Your Pronouns (@gingertreshall) September 4, 2021

Very sorry for your loss, Dana. 💔 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 4, 2021

Horrible. Condolences. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 4, 2021

Awww Dana, I am so sorry!! He truly was a special dog and brought joy to so many. Thank you for sharing him with the world. — Katie Johnson (@kjon) September 4, 2021

Oh, no. Jasper was a national treasure. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 4, 2021

Thank you for sharing Jasper with America. I’m so sorry for your loss. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 4, 2021

Condolences…dogs are forever our best friends. — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) September 4, 2021

Very sorry Dana. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 4, 2021

I am so, so, so sorry. RIP, Jasper. 😢🐾💔 — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) September 4, 2021

Deepest sympathies Dana. — Jason Powles (@JasonPowles) September 4, 2021

I’m so sorry Dana — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2021

This breaks my heart. I’m so sorry for you but thank you for sharing him with us. He was America’s dog and she will miss him dearly. — Kay Woodard (@KaySellsVA) September 4, 2021

Profound sorrow for your and Peter’s loss, Dana. No dog has been loved more. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 4, 2021

Oh no! So sorry to hear.

😢😢😢 — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 4, 2021

A beautiful post. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 4, 2021

I am so awfully sorry. You gave him the fantastic life that he deserved. — Zachary Kussin (@zacharykussin) September 4, 2021

So sorry for your loss. Cherish the wonderful life you shared 💔 — Steven Sorensen (@Steve_Sorensen_) September 4, 2021

God bless you, Dana. Jasper was a good boy, a wonderful dogger. Love to you and your husband.#Jasper — TresHall-No Interest In Your Pronouns (@gingertreshall) September 4, 2021

RIP Jasper. Good boy.

