https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/americas-dog-internet-star-and-dana-perinos-frequent-guest-on-the-five-jasper-has-passed-away/
It’s tricky business here when a celebrity dies. Do we do a post or not? But this one hits us right in the gut so we’re going to give Jasper his own post.
It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today. Full post here – thank you for loving him and his Twitter presence. https://t.co/o7Cj0CDuo2 pic.twitter.com/CulLJUBOlA
— Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) September 4, 2021
Those times when Jasper sat in with “The Five” were the best. What a good boy. Perino writes on Instagram:
It is with broken hearts that Peter and I have to let you know that Jasper, America’s Dog, died today. A fast spreading cancer caused him to leave us sooner than we’d ever hoped. We got to send him off – talking about all the fishing he can do in Heaven.
My apologies if this post feels impersonal – so many of you have helped us raise Jasper to become the wonderful, hilarious, legend that he was. It would be impossible to reach all of you as I’d like to – truly a dog has never been so loved and supported.
The condolences are pouring in:
I will miss my buddy. pic.twitter.com/j54HKOVA6o
— Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) September 4, 2021
So sorry.
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 4, 2021
Aw, so sad. Thanks for all the pix over the years!
— Joseph Curl ❎ (@josephcurl) September 4, 2021
So so sorry. Terrible loss.
— Let’s Build a MAGA Chaz! (@NolteNC) September 4, 2021
OH NO!!!!
I’m so sorry!!
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2021
Sending so much love. pic.twitter.com/ZWS9eAqF2b
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2021
💔
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 4, 2021
I am heartbroken for you all – all my love and prayers. ❤️
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 4, 2021
I’m so sorry, Dana. RIP Jasper. 🙁
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 4, 2021
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I’m so sorry, Dana 🙁
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 4, 2021
I’m sorry, Dana. He made me happy every time I saw him, and I know he was loved and had a great life.
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was a good boy.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 4, 2021
I am terribly sorry for your loss. It’s a hard thing when these loves pass. God bless you
“If dogs don’t go to heaven I want to go where they go”
— Will Rogers
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 4, 2021
RX Our sympathies
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 4, 2021
So, so sorry to hear ❤️
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 4, 2021
Dana, I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing him with us, he always made me smile. You are in my prayers. 🙏🏼
— Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) September 4, 2021
So sorry Dana
— Daniel Darling (@dandarling) September 4, 2021
So sorry to hear this…
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 4, 2021
Sad news. RIP Jasper.
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 4, 2021
I’m so sorry Dana 😔
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 4, 2021
So sorry, Dana. Praying for you and the family.
— AG (@AGHamilton29) September 4, 2021
Condolences. He was a good boy. 🙏🏽
— ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) September 4, 2021
I’m so sorry Dana
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) September 4, 2021
Lordy, how we all loved Jasper. Prayers up for Dana and Peter 🙏🏻❤️
— TresHall-No Interest In Your Pronouns (@gingertreshall) September 4, 2021
Very sorry for your loss, Dana. 💔
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 4, 2021
Horrible. Condolences.
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 4, 2021
Awww Dana, I am so sorry!! He truly was a special dog and brought joy to so many.
Thank you for sharing him with the world.
— Katie Johnson (@kjon) September 4, 2021
Oh, no. Jasper was a national treasure.
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 4, 2021
Thank you for sharing Jasper with America. I’m so sorry for your loss.
— Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 4, 2021
Condolences…dogs are forever our best friends.
— Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) September 4, 2021
Very sorry Dana.
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 4, 2021
I am so, so, so sorry. RIP, Jasper. 😢🐾💔
— Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) September 4, 2021
Deepest sympathies Dana.
— Jason Powles (@JasonPowles) September 4, 2021
I’m so sorry Dana
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 4, 2021
This breaks my heart. I’m so sorry for you but thank you for sharing him with us. He was America’s dog and she will miss him dearly.
— Kay Woodard (@KaySellsVA) September 4, 2021
Profound sorrow for your and Peter’s loss, Dana. No dog has been loved more.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 4, 2021
Oh no! So sorry to hear.
😢😢😢
— sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 4, 2021
A beautiful post.
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 4, 2021
I am so awfully sorry. You gave him the fantastic life that he deserved.
— Zachary Kussin (@zacharykussin) September 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Cherish the wonderful life you shared 💔
— Steven Sorensen (@Steve_Sorensen_) September 4, 2021
God bless you, Dana. Jasper was a good boy, a wonderful dogger. Love to you and your husband.#Jasper
— TresHall-No Interest In Your Pronouns (@gingertreshall) September 4, 2021
RIP Jasper. Good boy.
Related:
Dana Perino hits the waves with Jasper; Photoshopper previews ‘next weekend’s goal’ [photos] http://t.co/KxEHl5Ln2b
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2014