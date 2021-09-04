https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/antifa-shoots-samoan-protest-leader-end-mandate-rally-olympia-washington-video/

A protester was shot today in Olympia, Washington at an “End the Mandate” rally.

It appears the man who was shot in the leg was filming the event.

He filmed his own shooting.

Antifa called on supporters to confront the “Anti Vax Nazis” in a social media post this week before the rally.

TRENDING: New Text Messages Reveal 2nd Battalion 1st Marines Were Given “a Countdown” Before Kabul Airport Bombing – It Started About Two Hours Out – They Are Now Being Silenced

Olympia WA Sylvester Park, bodies needed to counter Anti-Vaxx Fascists. Be safe, be dangerous, watch out for each other pic.twitter.com/zYyyWoarWZ — Seattle Protest Network (@SEAProtestNet) September 4, 2021

The protesters are heard saying, “That’s Tiny” who was shot — a Somoan activist.

Samoan right-wing activist Tusitala Toese was shot in Olympia, Wash. Antifa organized a direct action against a medical freedom protest at the state Capitol. Video by @JLeeQuinn: pic.twitter.com/oZSc1QJRDf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2021

One internet user described the injured protester as a Proud Boy.

BREAKING! A Proud Boy member was just shot in the leg in Olympia, Washington. 🔵 WATCH LIVE: Olympia WASHINGTON Protest Against Mandates Expect Opposition (YouTube) *Courtesy of Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/kwCN1zutJC — 💫Queen of Seventeen 1️⃣7️⃣🥃❤️🇺🇲✝️ (@AreYouAwaQe) September 4, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

