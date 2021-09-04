https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/antifa-shoots-samoan-protest-leader-end-mandate-rally-olympia-washington-video/

A protester was shot today in Olympia, Washington at an “End the Mandate” rally.

It appears the man who was shot in the leg was filming the event.
He filmed his own shooting.

Antifa called on supporters to confront the “Anti Vax Nazis” in a social media post this week before the rally.

The protesters are heard saying, “That’s Tiny” who was shot — a Somoan activist.

One internet user described the injured protester as a Proud Boy.

