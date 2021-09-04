https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/570849-bette-midler-calls-on-women-to-refuse-sex-amid-texas-abortion

Actress Bette Midler called for women to refuse having sex amid Texas’s recently enacted abortion law, and suggested that Congress should guarantee abortion rights for women.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted Thursday.

Texas’s abortion law went into effect Wednesday. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to turn down an emergency challenge to block the law.

The measure effectively bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.

President BidenJoe BidenElder pledges to replace Feinstein with Republican if he wins California recall election Overnight Defense & National Security — Out of Afghanistan, but stuck in limbo On The Money — Delta variant wallops job market MORE said Thursday that he would ask the Gender Policy Council and White House counsel to launch a “whole-of-government effort” to respond to law.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Ida death toll rises; abortion battle intensifies The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP Charlotte Observer calls for GOP to censure Cawthorn over ‘bloodshed’ remark MORE (D-Calif.) separately said that the House will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act when the Houser returns to session Sept. 20. The legislation protects a person’s ability to seek an abortion, and for healthcare providers to provide such services.

In a separate tweet, Midler blasted the GOP for piling “yet another shock to women.”

“The cruelty of the #GOP is endless. We are suffering COVID-19, hurricanes, apocalyptic flooding, wildfires from hell, joblessness, homelessness, evictions, racial strife, and they pick this hideous time to pile on yet another shock to women, by taking away their right to choose,” Midler tweeted.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision, GOP politicians in Arkansas, Florida and South Dakota have committed to implementing a version of the Texas law.

