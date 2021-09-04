https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-had-the-audacity-to-try-to-visit-father-of-injured-marine-speaks-out-about-shutting-down-biden-crugg/?utm_source=jdr

President Joe Biden was reportedly turned around by the family belonging to a Marine who was injured in the Kabul attack.





According to the father of the Marine, as reported by the Gateway Pundit, Biden was not welcomed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland because the family held the president responsible for their son’s severe injuries. The White House has been completely silent on the matter.

Here is some background on the situation that unfolded involving the Marine.





“Please pray for my son @JesseKellyDC he is a Marine on the ground in Kabul. Still awaiting to hear his status. My heart is full of rage.”

Please pray for my son @JesseKellyDC he is a Marine on the ground in Kabul. Still awaiting to hear his status. My heart is full of rage. pic.twitter.com/tW4k0dKgSg — 🇺🇲TXBlueStar & Veteran Dad🇺🇲 (@JackRabbitz72) August 26, 2021





“Finally heard from our son! He has a severe concussion. Both ear drums ruptured. Both of his arms are broken and one leg. But thank God he is alive! He is safely in Germany and his mama bear is on the way to his side. Thank you all for your prayers!”

Finally heard from our son! He has a severe concussion. Both ear drums ruptured. Both of his arms are broken and one leg. But thank God he is alive! He is safely in Germany and his mama bear is on the way to his side. Thank you all for your prayers! — 🇺🇲TXBlueStar & Veteran Dad🇺🇲 (@JackRabbitz72) August 27, 2021

“Yesterday was the toughest day of my life. My son had a severe infection in his leg and irreparable damage so the decision was made to do a below the knee amputation.”

Yesterday was the toughest day of my life. My son had a severe infection in his leg and irreparable damage so the decision was made to do a below the knee amputation. — 🇺🇲TXBlueStar & Veteran Dad🇺🇲 (@JackRabbitz72) August 30, 2021

“My son is heading home. Next stop Walter Reed. Still a very long road ahead but glad he will be back in the states.”

My son is heading home. Next stop Walter Reed. Still a very long road ahead but glad he will be back in the states. — 🇺🇲TXBlueStar & Veteran Dad🇺🇲 (@JackRabbitz72) August 31, 2021

“At my sons side today. He is in good spirits all things considered. Infection is under control and thanks be to God his hearing is coming back.”

The father then mentioned how Biden tried visiting his son. The family did not allow him in.

“Biden had the audacity to try to visit my son this evening. He was not welcomed. He is lucky I am a calm person…My daughter told me to stand down.”

“The leadership in the Pentagon namely General Milley failed our troops and the Biden administration’s bumbling of the situation in Afghanistan is the reason 13 of our Soldiers died…So forgive me if I don’t want to meet the man who put my son in harms way. He has blood on his hands. I will never get over what happened on the 26th of August ever!”

“My son will never be whole again physically or mentally. He was yards away from being in a grave himself. Yet people tell us to get over it? It was his job. REALLY! Shame on them. I pray nothing bad ever happens to their child.”

My son will never be whole again physically or mentally. He was yards away from being in a grave himself. Yet people tell us to get over it? It was his job. REALLY! Shame on them. I pray nothing bad ever happens to their child. — 🇺🇲TXBlueStar & Veteran Dad🇺🇲 (@JackRabbitz72) September 3, 2021

