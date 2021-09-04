https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/09/04/biden-irs-sued-for-targeting-christians-for-discrimination/

The American Center for Law and Justice, which only weeks ago warned actions against Christians by the Joe Biden Internal Revenue Service are starting to feel like “déjà vu, all over again,” now is going to court against the agency.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

The dispute focuses on actions being taken by the IRS against organizations involving Christians, including one specific group called Christians Engaged.

In that case, the IRS put into writing the wildly untenable claim that the group’s beliefs about Christianity, the “sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, laws vs. lawlessness, freedom of speech, religious liberty, government and business ethics, human trafficking, fiscal responsibility in government budgeting, defense, borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations” all are “typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates.”

The ACLJ confirmed this week that it is seeking court help in obtaining information about Biden’s IRS for its actions “targeting Christians for discrimination.”

The “egregious” actions against Christians Engaged, including the IRS’ listing of “the organization’s beliefs in prayer and biblical values among the reasons in their letter for rejecting Christians Engaged from tax-exempt status,” provide “a clear example of the Deep State’s unveiled targeting of conservatives, all over again.”

Because of the attack on Christians Engaged, the ACLJ filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the IRS, demanding records pertaining to that decision.

“But as is becoming typical of the Biden administration, our FOIA request was ignored,” the organization explained, “So with no other recourse, we’ve just filed a MAJOR lawsuit against the Biden administration – our EIGHTH to date – over the Biden IRS’s blatant targeting of Christians. If this administration will not cooperate with us, and explain their indefensible decision, we will urge a federal court to demand it.”

The organization said, “The Biden administration has doubled down in its targeting, causing direct harm to another Christian nonprofit organization by refusing to comply with FOIA which demands the IRS turn over these documents to us. The IRS won’t be able to get away with this.”

In its filing with the court, the ACLJ noted, the IRS is imposing irreparable harm by its “unlawful withholding of requested records.”

The case seeks from the federal courts an order for the IRS to do a proper search for responsive records, an order to provide them, an order preventing the IRS from withholding records, and more.

“This is not the first time the ACLJ has directly taken on the Deep State IRS over its targeting of conservatives and Christians,” the ACLJ said in a report. “As we’ve told you, we were forced to take legal action against the IRS under President Barack Obama – President Biden’s former boss – when it was discovered to be discriminating against conservative groups like the Tea Party.”

Back then, the organization’s clients “received 117 targeting letters from IRS officials.”

Those letters insisted the recipients give up their constitutional rights, the ACLJ said. They demanded answers to questions about the contents of prayers, and more.

Back then, Lerner ended up issuing an apology and a federal court approved a consent decree “prohibiting the IRS from ever targeting these Americans for their beliefs again – a court order that is still enforceable to this day.”

“And yet, here we are again,” the report said. “Different President, same tactics.”

Under the Obama administration, Lerner left the IRS. Also, dozens of conservative organizations got settlement checks from the government for being “wrongfully targeted for their political beliefs.”

Many of the groups got checks for about $14,000, and some were larger in the $3.5 million resolution. A 2013 inspector general’s report found the IRS had singled out tea party and other conservative groups for negative treatment sometimes for nothing other than the sound of their names.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

