Decorated boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced on social media that he has been hospitalized for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“I mean what are the chances of me getting COVID?” Hall of fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya said in a video message on Instagram. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a–.”

In the Instagram post, De La Hoya wrote in English and Spanish that he had been fully vaccinated but had still gotten sick, adding he would not be able to compete in a scheduled fight the following weekend.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe,” De La Hoya wrote.

The 48-year-old was supposed to fight Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 in Los Angeles. The last time De La Hoya competed was back in 2008, according to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

COVID-19 cases have been ticking up across the United States, and health officials warned earlier this summer that the country could see at least several hundred thousand cases a day. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. saw close to 158,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and over 164,000 the day prior.

Roughly 73 percent of Americans aged 12 years and older have been at least partially vaccinated while 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

A Bloomberg analysis in July found that at least 100,000 breakthrough cases had been identified in the 35 states within several months. The CDC stopped tracking all breakthrough cases in May.

