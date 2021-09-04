https://noqreport.com/2021/09/04/brave-new-world-1984-no-c-s-lewiss-that-hideous-strength-is-the-novel-that-best-predicted-todays-world/

The Academy has been corrupted by political ideology. Cancel Culture runs rampant. Scientists conduct Gain-of-Function research that threatens death on a global scale. Once-quiet cities are destroyed in planned riots, which the media describes as mostly peaceful. Merlin comes back from the dead.

“Wait a minute … Merlin what? I thought you were reading the news! I was all set to hear you mention Black Lives Matter and murder hornets, but Merlin? Was that on Fox or CNN?”

Actually, the whole first paragraph occurs in a dystopia written 76 years ago.

“A what?” A Failed Utopia

Dystopia is a genre of literature or film that depicts a failed utopia. George Orwell’s 1984 asked, “What if a Stalin-like dictator took over England, and Big Brother invented interactive screen technology?” Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale asked, “What if the Taliban came to America?”

But dystopias feature carrots as well as sticks, seduction by consumer goods and sensual delights. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World showed a society atomized by sex, drugs, and gene manipulation. In Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 , citizens “enjoy” the big-screen vacuity of perpetual, childish entertainment. This is as dystopian as tyranny, for pleasure, like fear, can push people apart. Every man becomes an […]