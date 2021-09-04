https://noqreport.com/2021/09/04/canadas-biggest-newspaper-prints-comments-advocating-to-let-the-unvaccinated-die-of-covid-19/

The Toronto Star, Canada’s largest newspaper, recently filled its front page with large comments from social media that advocate for letting those who remain willfully unvaccinated to die of the COVID-19 virus should they become infected with it.

The article, published on August 26, was written to highlight the growing vitriol towards those who continue to resist the novel vaccination.

“If an unvaccinated person catches it [COVID] from someone who is vaccinated, boohoo, too bad,” the jarring headline read, in print that filled nearly the entire front page.

“I have no empathy left for the wilfully unvaccinated. Let them die,” it continued.

“According to a recent Angus Reid poll most vaccinated Canadians are indifferent to the unvaccinated getting sick with the virus, with 83 per cent saying they have no sympathy for those who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine and then fall ill. Anecdotally, patience is even wearing thin among health-care professionals,” the article read.

According to Life Site, the stunning comments received swift backlash, prompting the newspaper to apologize and change their headline, but that the article nonetheless appeared to affirm the outrage felt towards the unvaccinated.“People are exhausted at this point,” social psychologist Sarah Konrath was quoted as saying. “At […]