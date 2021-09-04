https://thehill.com/homenews/house/570865-cheney-thompson-slam-mccarthys-comments-about-trump-jan-6-baseless

Leaders of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyHillicon Valley — Apple delays features to detect sexual exploitation H.R. 4 carries forward the legacy of Congressman John Lewis Watchdog group seeks ethics probe over McCarthy’s Jan. 6 comments MORE (R-Calif.) for “baseless” comments he made about former President Trump Donald TrumpH.R. 4 carries forward the legacy of Congressman John Lewis Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ get COVID-19 booster shot Retiring GOP senator urges party not to nominate Trump in 2024 MORE’s involvement in the attack.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonCheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee Hillicon Valley: Agencies on alert for ransomware attacks ahead of Labor Day weekend Democrats’ Jan. 6 subpoena-palooza sets dangerous precedent MORE (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Ida death toll rises; abortion battle intensifies The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – Remnants of Hurricane Ida pound northeast with flooding, tornadoes Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee MORE (R-Wyo.) issued a joint statement on Saturday in response to an interview McCarthy gave to local NBC affiliate KGET-TV Thursday.

During the interview, McCarthy suggested that the FBI and multiple senate agencies investigated Trump’s connection to the deadly riot and determined that he was not involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, you know what’s interesting about that? … The FBI has investigated this. The Senate had bipartisan committees,” McCarthy said. “And you know what they found? That there is no involvement.”

Thompson and Cheney said McCarthy made the claim based on an anonymous report indicating that the Justice Department “concluded that Donald Trump did not cause, incite, or provoke the violence on January 6th.”

They said that when the report was first published, “the committee queried the Executive Branch agencies and congressional committees involved in the investigation.”

“We’ve received answers and briefings from the relevant entities, and it’s been made clear to us that reports of such a conclusion are baseless,” the committee leaders stated.

They then called out McCarthy for “inconsistent” comments he’s made since the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also remind Minority Leader McCarthy of his statements following January 6th, including his statement from the House Floor on January 13th—which are inconsistent with his recent comments,” Thompson and Cheney continued.

The leaders were referring to a floor speech McCarthy gave as the House was voting to impeach Trump for a second time due to his connection to the Capitol riot, during which McCarthy said that “the president bears responsibility” for the attack.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment.

McCarthy, an ally of the former president, has gone on defense in the months since the Jan. 6 attack and has repeatedly lashed out at the committee for its work.

The minority leader recently issued a warning to telecommunications companies not to comply with the panel’s request to turn over phone and email records, stating that Republicans “will not forget” those who complied.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

