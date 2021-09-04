http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DCys26dbgCE/

A Chicago father was shot to death Wednesday while shielding his daughter from a gunman’s bullets.

The Daily Mail reports that the 33-year-old father, Travell Miller, was driving his seven-year-old daughter to school when bullets began to fly.

Miller was shot four times as he “put his arms around her and shielded her from the brazen attack.”

Miller’s mother was on the phone with her son when the attack occurred, and she heard everything.

Miller’s mother said, “He was a single dad raising his baby girl, who he loved so much. Unfortunately, she witnessed his death, and being the great father that he was, he used his body as a shield to protect her from the attack.”

Breitbart News notes 13 other people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago on Wednesday as well.

HeyJackass.com points out August 2021 witnessed 84 people shot and killed in Chicago, with another 424 shot and wounded.

