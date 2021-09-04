https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/clay-travis-calls-out-woke-hypocrite-coronabros-after-rex-chapman-dubs-game-the-covid-bowl-he-didnt-like-it/

The crowd at yesterday’s game at Virginia Tech against North Carolina was amped up:

And you know what will be the first thought in the minds of Covid scolds everywhere. Former NBA player Rex Chapman led the way:

Normal people doing normal things is now “oh my God” — unless those on the Left are participating, then it’s OK. Clay Travis responded to Chapman’s tweet this way:

So great. Woke hypocrite coronabros gonna woke hypocrite coronabro, y’all. https://t.co/KSNnkwiihN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021

Actor Michael Rappaport joined Chapman in trying to offer up a defense:

Big tough guy, Clay Travis. Had to be vaccinated. Negative covid test day of. Masked except for pictures. https://t.co/yhrlw2lH2f — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 4, 2021

He took his mask off to take a picture with his daughter. Hold your head Duke. @RexChapman is a unicorn and would dunk on your whole program then and now — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 4, 2021

Well in that case…

I appreciate the entire arena taking their masks off for his picture with his daughter. Was really nice of them. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021

Right?

I laughed way harder than was warranted at this. — Sizzler (@TacoMinotaur) September 4, 2021

