https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/clay-travis-calls-out-woke-hypocrite-coronabros-after-rex-chapman-dubs-game-the-covid-bowl-he-didnt-like-it/
The crowd at yesterday’s game at Virginia Tech against North Carolina was amped up:
VIRGINIA TECH.
ENTER SANDMAN.
ABSOLUTE CHILLS. @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/jRnd97Xs1R
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 3, 2021
And you know what will be the first thought in the minds of Covid scolds everywhere. Former NBA player Rex Chapman led the way:
Oh my god.
The COVID-Bowl… https://t.co/NMIPjXDllJ
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 3, 2021
Normal people doing normal things is now “oh my God” — unless those on the Left are participating, then it’s OK. Clay Travis responded to Chapman’s tweet this way:
So great. Woke hypocrite coronabros gonna woke hypocrite coronabro, y’all. https://t.co/KSNnkwiihN
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021
Actor Michael Rappaport joined Chapman in trying to offer up a defense:
Big tough guy, Clay Travis.
Had to be vaccinated. Negative covid test day of. Masked except for pictures. https://t.co/yhrlw2lH2f
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 4, 2021
He took his mask off to take a picture with his daughter. Hold your head Duke. @RexChapman is a unicorn and would dunk on your whole program then and now
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 4, 2021
Well in that case…
I appreciate the entire arena taking their masks off for his picture with his daughter. Was really nice of them.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021
Right?
I laughed way harder than was warranted at this.
— Sizzler (@TacoMinotaur) September 4, 2021