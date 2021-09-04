https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/04/clay-travis-calls-out-woke-hypocrite-coronabros-after-rex-chapman-dubs-game-the-covid-bowl-he-didnt-like-it/

The crowd at yesterday’s game at Virginia Tech against North Carolina was amped up:

And you know what will be the first thought in the minds of Covid scolds everywhere. Former NBA player Rex Chapman led the way:

Normal people doing normal things is now “oh my God” — unless those on the Left are participating, then it’s OK. Clay Travis responded to Chapman’s tweet this way:

Actor Michael Rappaport joined Chapman in trying to offer up a defense:

Well in that case…

Right?

