The only thing that astounds us more than Brian Stelter being only 36 is that CNN relented and gave narcissist Jim Acosta his own weekend anchor slot, apparently knowing they wouldn’t need someone to wrestle microphones out of some girl’s hands during press conferences under the Biden administration.

On Saturday, Acosta had some thoughts on the far-right’s race-baiting conspiracy theories about Afghan refugees and how they were being imported to “change America.” You could say the “far-right” has similar race-baiting concerns about the untempered flow of a record number of illegal immigrants across the southern border … actually, Acosta and his progressive friends do say that.

Some thoughts on those on the far-right who are peddling the race-baiting conspiracy theory that welcoming Afghan refugees is some sort of plot to change America. https://t.co/jKpHFoUdPC — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2021

I bet some of those thoughts are very dumb. More than half. 2/3 plus. — john Wright (@BillyWright72) September 4, 2021

“Some” right-wing media voices and politicians.

I think they should settle in Martha’s Vineyard 👍🏼 — Mark Fuller 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️🏥 🇺🇸 (@markfuller86) September 4, 2021

How many will move into your neighborhood, Jim? — LSU (@Geaux_Tygers) September 4, 2021

Jim, how many are you welcoming? Are they relocating to your immediate neighborhood? You should make sure you and your family are finding places for them next door to you. — JohnFlat (@johnflat) September 4, 2021

How many families will you be taking in, Jim? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 4, 2021

Do you have space in one of your houses to take in some of these refugees Jim? — P.J. Kennedy (@pjkennedy6) September 4, 2021

Notice what these people are doing. Everyone is considered “far right” these days. It’s how they make you believe everyone that isn’t left is dangerous. — ThatOtherGuy (@ThatOth56448703) September 4, 2021

Like the far-right Associated Press:

U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused.https://t.co/KJsFvfJmop — Nipseyrussell (@Nipseyrussell2) September 4, 2021

Wonder why Jim thinks the Afghans are a different race. — Margaret McLain (@MargaretMcLain5) September 4, 2021

What race does Jim Acosta think Afghan refugees are? I don’t think people in media understand the definition of race. — Jobu Cerrano (@BostonSportsHb) September 4, 2021

Americans were abandoned (and still are) in Afghanistan and Jim Acosta is worried about the “far-right” and “conspiracy theories” — Unconquerable Soul (@InvictusUSA1) September 4, 2021

You’d think the weekend anchor of the third-most watched cable news network would cover the Americans left in Afghanistan.

Jim, there are Americans left in Afghanistan. https://t.co/pmDrX5HDjc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2021

THEY DIDN’T WANT TO LEAVE STEPHEN. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 4, 2021

Did Jim miss Biden saying no Americans would be left behind? — Ed Miller (@Ed_Miller73) September 4, 2021

That was on another network besides Fox News, so it’s likely no one at CNN saw it.

You’re supposed to have forgotten all about that. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) September 4, 2021

Well at least they got the translators out… — Take me, I’m your cure (@ThatGuyBrian3) September 4, 2021

Hey Jim, what are you doing to get your fellow Americans out of Afghanistan? — Hunter’s Dad Has No Honor (@SomewhatHopeful) September 4, 2021

Do you truly and honestly believe the shit you peddle? We still have citizens trapped in Afghanistan because of the pasty assed corpse that your industry pushed and you’re peddling this bullshit? — Baker12 (@The_Baker_12) September 4, 2021

I see Acosta is focusing on the REALLY important things right now, instead of the fact that AMERICANS are still stuck in Afghanistan — Big_A (@asomer) September 4, 2021

Jim you are such a fucking loser. — hugh jass (@hughjass5169) September 4, 2021

If it is such a conspiracy theory then why are Americans still trapped in Afghanistan and Biden still refuses to rescue them? Answer that! — Lisa Ramsey (@LisaRam24004779) September 4, 2021

I have some thoughts about the Americans still stranded in Afghanistan. Is it “race-baiting” for me to voice those thoughts? — JohannAdon (us/i/o/um/o) (@Johann_Adon) September 4, 2021

What do you think on the Americans deserted in Afghanistan, Jim? — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) September 4, 2021

Acosta, In typical woke fashion, cares more about those who are not citizens than the hundreds of American citizens left behind in Afghanistan by one Joe Biden. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) September 4, 2021

They’re still Americans stuck in Afghanistan, Jim. WTF are your priorities? pic.twitter.com/fH6YNSdhn1 — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) September 4, 2021

Do the conspiracy theory where President Biden told George Stephanopoulos we wouldn’t be leaving as long as there were Americans there.

