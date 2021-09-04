https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/04/congressman-markwayne-mullin-bears-personal-witness-of-chaos-and-discusses-his-trip-to-afghanistan/

A fascinating interview with Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin as he describes the frantic effort to help stranded Americans in Afghanistan. {Direct Rumble Link} Rep Mullin was part of a rescue mission to Afghanistan that ran into a roadblock put into place by the U.S. State Department.

As more details begin to surface, it’s clear the U.S. State Department, now led by Anthony Blinken, was attempting to control chaos in Kabul and down-play events to avoid catastrophic political consequences. The story by Mullin is gripping and heartbreaking. WATCH:

