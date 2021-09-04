https://www.theblaze.com/news/debary-diner-owner-biden-supporters

A pro-military diner that told Biden supporters to take their business elsewhere was forced to temporarily close after they were so busy that the restaurant ran out of food to serve customers.

The DeBary Diner, located in DeBary, Florida, received massive exposure this week after the restaurant posted a sign that chewed out the Biden administration for the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included the deaths of 13 U.S. service members from a suicide bombing in Kabul.

“If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere,” the sign reads.

The sign went viral this week, and people flocked to the DeBary Diner; some even drove four hours from Tallahassee to eat at the patriotic establishment. The restaurant was so incredibly busy on Wednesday that the diner ran out of food to serve, according to Fox News.

Some people didn’t care about the food, but just wanted to thank Angie Ugarte, the DeBary Diner owner, for respecting military members.

“We wanted to come over here and thank you personally,” Vietnam Veterans of America Florida State Council member Rod Phillips told Ugarte as the two stood in front of the diner.

Phillips clarified his position on President Joe Biden and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, “I respect the presidency of the United States, but this could have been handled much better, much better. Being a Vietnam veteran and combat-wounded, I don’t wish war on anybody. But there is a proper time and place to get out of there.”

The anti-Biden restaurant reopened on Friday.

The pro-military cafe features an entire wall dedicated to “Our Local Heroes,” which has photos of American service members from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Ugarte told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that she had been overwhelmed by the amount of support, even from people around the world who want to buy meals for veterans.

“I’ve gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven’t been able to organize,” Ugarte explained. “I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I’m getting donations.”

Ugarte, who has operated the DeBary Diner for about five years, said she received mixed reviews, “I’ve had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I’ve had people come into the kitchen while I’m cooking and say, ‘Hey, I love your sign.'”

Ugarte revealed that she received some “death threats and bomb threats,” but the reactions have mostly been favorable.

When asked why she put up the sign, Ugarte replied, “It was the only thing I felt like I could do.”

“I was just angry. I was just let down,” she continued. “I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.”

“If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened — which was unnecessary — then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business,” Ugarte explained.

Ugarte insists that her sign was not motivated by politics, and noted that she would have posted the same message if former President Donald Trump had allowed 13 military members to die in the rushed evacuation of Kabul.

