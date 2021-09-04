https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/04/doctors-sue-de-blasio-over-medical-apartheid-n1475919

A group called “America’s Front Line Doctors” (AFLDS) has filed a suit against New York City Mayor Warren Wilhelm Bill De Blasio regarding his recent vaccine mandate. This suit is separate from the lawsuit filed by New York City restaurants and other businesses. The mandate requires people to have a vaccination “passport” to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, and live shows. Venues will be responsible for checking patrons’ passports as they enter.

THREAD: Today, the judge ruled to allow Mayor de Blasio to continue with enforcement of the vaccine mandate on September 13th. The arguments were made that the policy unfairly targets restaurants, fitness centers and other small businesses. pic.twitter.com/etRu642doX — Michael Reilly (@MikeWReilly) September 3, 2021

The vaccine mandate is largely seen as a racists swipe at black New Yorkers, many of whom are reluctant to raise their sleeves and take the jab.

BREAKING: America’s Frontline Doctors has filed a lawsuit against NYC Mayor de Blasio over Executive Order #225, which mandates vaccines with disparate impact on Black Americans. AFLDS will continue to fight against against vaccine mandates that harm ALL Americans. pic.twitter.com/NqefG1E8AN — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 3, 2021

AFLDS released a press statement today that opened with, “With Mayor Bill de Blasio telling Black Americans in NYC to go to the back of the bus, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is championing what was filed today in Brooklyn, New York, what they believe is the Civil Rights case of the 21st Century.” It continues, “AFLDS contends that with a stroke of the pen, de Blasio created two classes of New Yorkers – vaccinated and unvaccinated – violating the Constitution and both New York State and New York City law.”

De Blasio, whose wife is black, and whose children are half-black, might not have seen the upheaval his vax mandate is causing. Some black New Yorkers are turning against him.

Under NYC Mayor de Blasio’s covid vaccine mandate, wealthy NBA players get medical/religious exemptions, but regular New Yorkers can’t get vax exemptions to go to a restaurant? Black people are the most unvaxxed racial group, effectively making his policy modern-day segregation. https://t.co/s0p86A5cmv — Lil Chomsky X (@LilChomskyX) September 3, 2021

“De Blasio has stated that his mission is to root out systemic racism across NYC. Yet de Blasio’s order is racist in its entirety. Mayor de Blasio’s recent Executive Order #225 was put into effect without consideration of history. The lessons of Tuskegee need to be brought to light to stop modern racists who continue the practices of Jim Crow” states New York employment attorney Sheldon Karasik, who filed the suit on behalf of AFLDS.

