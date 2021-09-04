https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/double-vaccinated-oscar-de-la-hoya-currently-in-hospital-with-covid-photo/
Message from Oscar de la Hoya last night.
Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv
— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021