Dune director Denis Villeneuve launched a climate change rant at the Venice Film Festival following the Warner Bros. film’s premiere, saying, “future generations will judge us.” The director’s comments come after he and a throng of Hollywood celebrities landed in Venice, Italy for the glitzy event. The carbon footprint to shoot the $160 million feature film in a half dozen countries over the course of several months, however, went unmentioned.