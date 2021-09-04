https://noqreport.com/2021/09/04/federal-judge-orders-prosecutors-to-reveal-identities-of-ghislane-maxwells-alleged-co-conspirators/

A federal judge is ordering prosecutors of longtime Jeffrey Epstein ‘madame’ Ghislane Maxwell to disclose the identities of alleged Maxwell co-conspirators they intend to quote at trial, in a development that could shine new light on rich and powerful individuals involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking empire.

Maxwell’s attorneys have sought for co-conspirators that prosecutors intend to quote as evidence to be publicly named, allowing them to question their standing and credibility. In a pre-trial ruling on Friday, Judge Alison Nathan required the prosecutors charging Maxwell to reveal the names of those who would submit co-conspirator statements in the case, in which they’d presumably admit to working with Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

Judge Nathan’s ruling will require the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to disclose co-conspirator statements to the court and the defense, preventing Maxwell’s lawyers from what they’ve argued would amount to a “trial by ambush.”

Prosecutors intend to introduce co-conspirator statements from two individuals during trial proceedings. Judge Nathan’s ruling rejected arguments from SDNY prosecutors that naming co-conspirators would jeopardize their safety or compromise ongoing criminal investigations.

“ The government argues that there is no risk of surprise because ‘it currently intends’ to introduce […]