The once-nearly-lost 5,000 years of Chinese civilization came alive in New York on Sept. 4, 2021 as dancers from around the globe participated in the 9th NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition. The classical Chinese dance competition is one in a series of international cultural and arts events aimed at promoting traditional culture. In China, this culture has been all but destroyed by the Chinese Communist Party over the past several decades. The events are hosted by NTD.

Eleven dancers from the Junior Female Division made it to the Finals: Lillian Parker, Victoria Li, Nancy Xu, Katherine Parker, Yingmei Zheng, Carol Huang, Judy Luo, Ellen Hsiao, Jenna Chen, Grace Huang, Luna Yu.

Ten dancers from the Junior Male Division made it to the Finals: Johnny Tsai, Adam Parker, Fa-En Chen, Ethan Guo, Jesse Browde, Chris Mei, Yuanming Chen, Rusong Sun, Lee Rubacek, Lucas Browde.

Fourteen dancers from the Adult Female Division made it to the Finals: Amy Yu, Hazel Yu, Anna Huang, Kathy Wu, Ellen Rao, Nara Cho, Laura Li, Yi Nian Chen, Sunni Zhou, Justina Wang, Karina Fu, Angela Lin, Jiayuan Yang, Marilyn Yang.

Seventeen dancers from the Adult Male Division made it to the Finals: Antony Kuo, Aaron Huynh, Peter Zhou, Daniel Zhang, Allen Liu, Felix Sun, Shawn Ren, Alan Lee, Michael Hu, Jason Pan, Henry Hung, Bill Hsiung, Johnny Chao, Victor Li, David Xiao, Stanley Lin, Tony Zhao.

Classical Chinese dance is an expressive dance form rooted in 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture. Organizers say the competition aims to foster cultural exchange and promote the authentic traditional art of classical Chinese dance. The judging criteria will focus on bearing, form, and techniques that are characteristic of classical Chinese dance.

Where to Watch on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Schedule

Final: 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ET

Special Program on Classical Chinese Dance: 6 p.m.–7 p.m. ET

Technical Showcase and Awards Ceremony: 7 p.m.–7:45 p.m. ET

