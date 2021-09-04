Florida to Fine Any Individual or Business $5,000 Per Incident for Discriminating on Vaccination Status

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/florida-fine-individual-business-5000-per-incident-discriminating-vaccination-status/

Florida is showing why its economy is growing and real estate is going up, up, up.

According to a local media outlet TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP):

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.