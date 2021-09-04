Florida to Fine Any Individual or Business $5,000 Per Incident for Discriminating on Vaccination Status

Posted by | Sep 4, 2021 | | 0 |

Florida to Fine Any Individual or Business $5,000 Per Incident for Discriminating on Vaccination Status

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/florida-fine-individual-business-5000-per-incident-discriminating-vaccination-status/

Effective September 16th, the state of Florida will fine any individual or business that discriminates against vaccination status.

Florida is showing why its economy is growing and real estate is going up, up, up.

According to a local media outlet TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP):

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Father of Wounded Marine at Walter Reed Last Night: “Biden had the audacity to try to visit my son this evening. He was not welcomed”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.  The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.

Let’s hope this is enforced across the state and other states do the same.  The vaccine insanity is out of bounds.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Joe Hoft

Related Posts

Only 2,500 Americans Reportedly Rescued this Week from Kabul Out of 17,000 Civilians – Pentagon Won’t Say Why US Soldiers Not Permitted to Leave Airport on Rescue Missions (VIDEO)

Only 2,500 Americans Reportedly Rescued this Week from Kabul Out of 17,000 Civilians – Pentagon Won’t Say Why US Soldiers Not Permitted to Leave Airport on Rescue Missions (VIDEO)

August 21, 2021

Alleged Leaked Contract Between Pfizer and Albania Shows Pfizer is Charging the US One-and-a-Half Times More for Their COVID Vaccine than Other Countries

Alleged Leaked Contract Between Pfizer and Albania Shows Pfizer is Charging the US One-and-a-Half Times More for Their COVID Vaccine than Other Countries

August 25, 2021

Vogue Magazine Offered to Give Melania Trump a Photo Shoot as First Lady But She Refused

Vogue Magazine Offered to Give Melania Trump a Photo Shoot as First Lady But She Refused

July 1, 2021

Side By Side Video Of Hunter Biden Smoking Crack With Joe Biden Praising Strict Penalties For Crack, Goes Viral

Side By Side Video Of Hunter Biden Smoking Crack With Joe Biden Praising Strict Penalties For Crack, Goes Viral

July 27, 2021

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.