Florida to Fine Any Individual or Business $5,000 Per Incident for Discriminating on Vaccination Status

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/florida-fine-individual-business-5000-per-incident-discriminating-vaccination-status/
Effective September 16th, the state of Florida will fine any individual or business that discriminates against vaccination status.
Florida is showing why its economy is growing and real estate is going up, up, up.
According to a local media outlet TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP):
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
TRENDING: UPDATE: Father of Wounded Marine at Walter Reed Last Night: “Biden had the audacity to try to visit my son this evening. He was not welcomed”
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine. Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.