Chapel Hill, NC — A University of North Carolina course titled “Global Whiteness” puts the blame on the United States and the West for the conflict against Japan in World War II.

Professor Mark Driscoll’s class also involves student presentations on topics such as Donald Trump’s racism and “interracial hookups on campus.”

Campus Reform obtained the syllabus for the course, which covers the concept of race since the 19th century, but also contains what appears to be revisionist narratives of American history, specifically World War II.

Specifically, it describes WWII’s Pacific theater fight as “the first global attack on white Anglo-American hegemony” and “Japan’s attempt to roll back Euro-American colonialism.”

The course’s required text is Theodore Allen’s “The Invention of the white Race, vol. 2: The Origin of Racial Oppression in Anglo-America.”

Driscoll, an adjunct in Global Studies, notes in the syllabus’s “Methods” section that he cannot “emphasize enough” how “partial and incomplete professorial knowledge is,” and hence students have a “right and duty” to seek out “alternate truths” about topics discussed in the course.

“Alternate Truths?” Hmm, I would have thought “Alternate Viewpoints” might be what a college should be teaching.

Semester topics include “Introduction: Racial Science” (which includes a reading from Ibram X. Kendi), “Enlightenment or Enwhitenment?,” “Criminalization of Blackness” and “Whiteness Dispossessed (Whiteness After Obama).”

A previous iteration of the course, taught in 2019, included a class session titled “Nasty, Angry white People,” according to an earlier syllabus reviewed by Campus Reform.

Students in the course will be required to give a presentation based on one of 32 listed topics.

And topics on which students can do presentations include:

— “How is Trump racist?”

— “Black/white hooking up at UNC”

— “white/Asian hooking up at UNC.”

— “White Trash”

— “Whites in Hip-hop”

— “Should white people pay reparations for slavery?”

— “War on Terror (and racialization of Muslims)”

— “Killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri”

— “1619 Project”

Driscoll’s faculty page notes he “explore[s] colonially inflected transformations in political and economic organization, philosophy, psychology, and literature, and focus on gender, sexuality, and ethnicity to carefully situate Japan’s rise to power.”

“I want all of you to feel safe to express yourself regardless of your point of view, background, physiological makeup or the general popularity or mass media appeal of your stance … you have a right and a duty to find out alternative truths about the themes that we will discuss. Moreover, we need to pledge to each other (this includes me to you) complete respect for each others’ viewpoints AND the willingness to tell each other when a comment or incident makes us uncomfortable.” (emphasis mine)

Seems those last two pledges are somewhat contradictory; wonder which one he will hold in higher accord?

