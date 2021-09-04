http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U1KSC-vv82o/

Domain registrar and internet hosting service GoDaddy has blacklisted prolifewhistleblower.com, a website run by the organization Texas Right to Life, from the internet by withdrawing service in the wake of Texas’ new abortion law.

Texas Right to Life’s website allowed users to report suspected abortions in the Lone Star State using a tip line. Texas recently passed a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and allows Texas citizens to sue anyone who “aids and abets” abortions after six weeks for at least $10,000.

“Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” the company said in a statement.

A partner of Amazon, GoDaddy is one of the largest providers of domain name registration and web hosting in the United States. It previously deplatformed Gab, the First Amendment friendly social network.

“Join the Gab group here, which will not be deplatformed,” said the platform’s official Twitter account.

Gab, which keeps a close watch on Big Tech censorship, responded to GoDaddy’s latest act of censorship by promoting an online group on its platform for pro-life whistleblowers in Texas. Any user who signs up to Gab can post in the group, uncensored.

Texas Right to Life has reportedly found a new domain registrar, Epik.com, the same registrar that hosts Gab. It has also found a new web host, Digital Ocean.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the satirical website the Babylon Bee, said he would donate $20,000 to the pro-life website in response to GoDaddy’s censorship.

In a statement, Texas Right to Life said they hoped to have the tip line website back online within 48 hours.

“We will not be silenced. If anti-Lifers want to take our website down, we’ll put it back up,” said Texas Right to Life Director of Media and Communication Kimberlyn Schwartz.

“No one can keep us from telling the truth. No one can stop us from saving lives. We are not afraid of the mob. Anti-Life activists hate us because we’re winning. Hundreds of babies are being saved from abortion right now because of Texas Right to Life, and these attacks don’t change that.”

