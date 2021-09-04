https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/godaddy-cancels-pro-life-website-which-plans-help-enforce-new-texas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GoDaddy, a popular web hosting company, announced in a statement on Friday that it was dropping a website started by the pro-life group Texas Right to Life, whose purpose is to help enforce the state’s newly enacted law regarding abortions.

“Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” the statement said.

The group responded, announcing on Twitter that it would be back up with another web hosting service within 24 to 48 hours.

“@GoDaddy wants to cancel our website, ProLifeWhistleblower.com. Too bad for the mob: We will not be silenced. Anti-Lifers hate us because we’re winning. We’re transferring our assets to another provider and will have the site restored within 24-48 hours. Come back soon,” they tweeted.

According to The Hill, “Texas’s abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday, effectively bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.”

