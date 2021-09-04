https://thehill.com/policy/technology/570846-godaddy-drops-texas-based-abortion-tracking-website

Web hosting company GoDaddy dropped a Texas-based abortion tracking website that was created to help enforce Texas’ recently enacted six-week abortion ban.

The company said in a statement that Friday it informed prolifewhistleblower.com that it had 24 hours to move to a different provider, CNBC reported.

“Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” the statement said.

Anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, which started the website, said on Twitter Friday that it would have its website restored within 24-48 hours.

“@GoDaddy wants to cancel our website, ProLifeWhistleblower.com.Too bad for the mob: We will not be silenced. Anti-Lifers hate us because we’re winning. We’re transferring our assets to another provider and will have the site restored within 24-48 hours. Come back soon,” the group tweeted.

The Hill has reached out to GoDaddy for comment.

Texas’ abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday, effectively bans almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation also allows private citizens to sue people who aid or perform abortions in violation of the law.

Texas Right to Life started the tippling to collect anonymous tips about doctors who could be violating the law.

Elizabeth Graham, vice president of Texas Right to Life, said in an interview with Newsy on Thursday that the group is not seeking information on women that have abortions.

According to The New York Times, TikTok and Reddit users flooded the site with fake reports. GoDaddy was also coming under criticism for hosting the website when it appeared to violate the company’s policy on collecting personal identifiable data “without prior written consent.”

GoDaddy first told the newspaper that it gave prolifewhistleblower.com 24 hours to find another provider. Users began experiencing trouble with the tip line on Friday.

Separately on Friday, a Texas judge temporarily restrained Texas Right to Life from surging abortions providers under the law.

