https://www.dailywire.com/news/godaddy-stops-hosting-texas-pro-life-website-that-allowed-people-to-report-suspected-abortions

A pro-life group that set up a website allowing people to reported suspected abortions following a new Texas law limiting abortions to the first six weeks of pregnancy has been shut down by website hosting service GoDaddy.

CNBC reported that GoDaddy put out a statement Friday announcing that it had suspended the website prolifewhistleblower.com, which was run by Texas Right to Life.

“Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” GoDaddy said.

Texas Right to Life responded to the move in its own statement, saying it refused to be silenced and would find another provider to host its website.

“Our IT team is already in process of transferring our assets to another provider and we’ll have the site restored within 24-48 hours. Come back soon,” a spokeswoman said.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, “the Supreme Court and a lower federal court of appeals refused to rule on a demand from Texas abortion providers to stay the law pending further litigation.”

The law was not stayed possibly due to its enforcement mechanism, which allows civilians to sue anyone associated with helping a woman receive an abortion after six weeks into her pregnancy – but not the woman herself.

“In the novel legal strategy, the state Legislature designed the law to prevent government officials from directly enforcing it. The move was meant to make it much more difficult to bring a pre-enforcement challenge because there are not the usual government officials to hold accountable in court,” CNN reported. “Instead, the law allows private citizens — anywhere in the country — to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.”

The new law effectively bans abortion in the state after six weeks into a pregnancy and has drawn concerns from civil liberties advocates about the reliance on snitches seeking money to enforce the de facto ban.

The law has also led to numerous news outlets erroneously claiming the Supreme Court took a shot at Roe v. Wade, the decision that made abortion legal in America decades ago. Abortion activists still point to that decision even as medical science has discovered new information about fetal development and the ability to care for premature babies.

In the hours before the new Texas law took effect, at least one abortion clinic rushed to provide as many abortions as it could, as patients suddenly filled waiting rooms for the procedure. As The Daily Wire reported, one clinic performed “67 abortions in 17 hours” for women who seemed to suddenly need them before the law went into effect. It is unclear why the women were putting off their abortions prior to the midnight deadline.

Under the Texas law, doctors, clinic staff members, counselors, and anyone who participates in paying for the abortion or helping the woman obtain the abortion would be liable if the woman’s abortion occurred beyond six weeks in the pregnancy.

“Plaintiffs, who need not have any connection to the matter or show any injury from it, are entitled to $10,000 and their legal fees recovered if they win. Prevailing defendants are not entitled to legal fees,” The New York Times reported.

