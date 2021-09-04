https://noqreport.com/2021/09/04/heather-mullins-on-massive-dropbox-stuffing-scandal-they-have-data-from-ga-az-wi-and-several-other-states-average-leftist-operative-hit-23-ballot-dropboxes-a-night-video/

Radio host John Fredericks joined Steve Bannon on Friday morning to drop this EXPLOSIVE development in Georgia.

According to John Fredericks, investigators now have video of 240 leftist operatives he called “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia. TRENDING: UPDATE: Father of Wounded Marine at Walter Reed Last Night: “Biden had the audacity to try to visit my son this evening. He was not welcomed”

The leftist operatives were identified making numerous drops in the middle of the night. They were filmed emptying their backpacks of ballots into the drop boxes in the middle of the night. Ballot harvesting is not legal in Georgia. This was criminal behavior caught on video!

True the Vote and one other organization have copies of the video and are promising to release it

Heather Mullins from Real Americas Voice broke this news this morning on the John Fredericks radio show. There is video that captures 240 ballot traffickers in Georgia. Each of the traffickers averaged 23-24 drops where they would empty backpacks into the ballot boxes. This is completely illegal. No harvesting is allowed in Georgia.

This was a massive organized […]