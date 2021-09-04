About The Author
Related Posts
Anti-Police Protester Jumps on Hood of Driver's Car in Portland – Driver Keeps Going, Tosses Antifa to the Ground! (VIDEO)
April 30, 2021
I'm joining the Lincoln Project to make sure Republicans don't win Congress in 2022: Trippi
July 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy