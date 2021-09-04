https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-why-the-capitol-police-a-k-a-pelosis-stasi-deserve-zero-respect-from-american-patriots/

On a recent episode of Big League Politics Live, former Liberty Conservative Podcast hosts Shane Trejo and Rocco Lucente explained why the U.S. Capitol police do not deserve the same level of respect as local and state law enforcement.

The hosts explained that local and state police defend the rights of the people while the U.S. Capitol police, perhaps better described as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s personal stasi, defends the tyrannical swamp government and punishes the people in order to protect their illicit authority.

“Local police are totally different than Pelosi’s stasi at the Capitol,” Trejo noted, adding that “alphabet soup agencies” in Washington D.C. like the FBI, NSA, CIA, CDC and others are rapidly losing favor among conservatives nationwide.

“The deep state and other criminal aspects of the federal government are freaking out right now because they see millions and millions of people rising up. They thought that the election fraud, the vote steal last year, would crush these people, would make them atomized, would make them feel like they had no power,” he explained.

“But the exact opposite has happened. People saw the corruption happen in a way that they never thought it could where every institution went along with the fraud, and they realized that the time is now to get involved and to stand up,” Trejo said, speaking of the grassroots uprising in his home state of Michigan.

Lucente is seeing the same things on the ground in New York where ordinary people have had enough.

“We had 50-60 people turn out to a school board meeting the other night in a town where the vote for the mayor might get 150-160 people voting in the election total,” Lucente said to describe the awakening that is occurring throughout upstate New York.

“I think that we can set the example. I think that we can show people across the country in places like Oregon, in places like Illinois, Washington, California, that actually you don’t have to put up with these people,” he continued.

“We’re at the point where I would say that the county sheriff should be deputizing citizens if need be because we are in a soft civil war right now,” Lucente added.

Big League Politics has reported extensively about the left-wing agenda to overthrow the rule of law that has institutional support from the top levels of government:

“U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is having her Capitol Police goon squad arrest everyone at the U.S. Capitol – whether they are a staffer or a visitor – if they do not submit to force masking.

With the COVID-19 experimental vaccines failing to live up to expectations, the country is turning back to mask submission, and this time, it will be enforced through incarceration if Pelosi has her way.

“On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new mask guidance that all individuals, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, should wear a mask in indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19,” a bulletin to the Capitol police reads.

The bulletin continues: “According the CDC, the Delta variant has become “the dominant coronavirus in the United States and continues to challenge aspects of disease control, public health, and the urgency to complete vaccination for unvaccinated individuals.”’

“Based on this information, the Office of Attending Physician (OAP) advised that Congress follow the CDC’s guidance to require mask wearing in interior spaces to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” the bulletin adds.

Later in the memo, the call for visitors or staffers to be arrested if they refuse to comply with the regime of forced masking is made.

“If a visitor or a staff member fails to wear a mask after a request is made to do so, the visitor or staff shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol. Any person who fails to comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry,” the bulletin reads.”

As long as Pelosi’s stasi a.k.a. the U.S. Capitol police continue to enforce this tyranny against We the People, they deserve no respect from conservatives, Republicans, and Trump-supporting patriots who want to preserve the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

The full BLP Live episode can be seen here:

