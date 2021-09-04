https://magainstitute.com/enraged-americans-ask-wtah-cdc-recommends-ivermectin-for-refugees-only/

Okay. What gives? I mean seriously ask yourself the obvious question: why is the life-saving, Nobel Prize-winning (as recently as 2015!) drug, IVERMECTIN, now shockingly limited in its distribution to Americans, yet mysteriously on the list to give prophylacticly to African, Middle Eastern, Latin American, Caribbean and Afghan refugees? Further, why is the lying media running overtime convincing Americans that it’s dangerous and only for livestock?

Ground Control to Common Sense

We have to take our heads out of the sand and apply some critical thinking here. For real, y’all. This is insane. CVS pharmacists have reportedly been ordered to deny filling the prescription if, when asked, you say it’s for COVID. Who the Hell are these pharmacists or corporate entities, or even the lying media, to decide what you can take when prescribed by your doctor? Remember when it used to be that your health was sacred and “between you and your doctor”? That famous adage has rapidly faded into obscurity.

Ten Ways to Kill US Citizens

– Advertisement –

Your government wants you dead. I’m well aware that’s a strong statement. But how else are we supposed to feel, given all that we’ve suffered these last 19-20 months? Like the old Magic 8-ball would say, Signs Point to Yes.

If you’ve been following us at MAGA INSTITUTE for any time at all, you know we’ve been ahead of the news on this front. We’ve been shouting it from the rooftops since March 2020. We are close to the doctors and attorneys fighting the lies from the legacy media and the corporate and bureaucratic overlords. We’ve highlighted many of them on our recent podcasts. Dr Bryan Ardis, Dr Richard Bartlett, Dr Peter Breggin, Dr Eric Napute, and attorney Thomas Renz, to name a few, are all on the frontlines of this battle and have all told us, very clearly, that the current protocols are killing Americans. By. Design.

– Advertisement –

Recently, when Joe Rogan was suffering from COVID, he reported on Instagram that he took Ivermectin and within four days was feeling better and tested negative. The legacy media jumped all over him for taking “horse medicine.” Although the drug is also used to deworm livestock and pets, it was brought to market for humans in 1980 by Dr William C. Campbell and Dr Satoshi Ōmura and won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2015. But few people know that because the legacy media won’t report it. Even the video of Dr Ōmura receiving the prestigious Nobel Prize award has been removed by YouTube since the controversy arose.

Big Tech Hates You

It’s the only conclusion we can be left with. We have been censored whenever we speak of anything besides “go get the vaccine!” New standards on Facebook even state that if you encourage people away from the vaccine, you will be censored. We know this first-hand. After multiple 30-day bans on our personal accounts, our large group, MAGA INSTITUTE, was removed last month by Facistbook censors.

And if you think it’s not censorship because “Facebook is a private corporation,” so it isn’t the government muzzling free speech, do a little research and you will find that Facebook’s creation was funded by InQTel, CIA’s venture capital arm, and that Facebook makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year from the government.

I watched a video last week of a dear friend of mine, who was walking through her garden talking about healthy produce options and herbs to grow to battle all these new illnesses. At the bottom of her video was a “COVID warning.” We may roll our eyes at those notices we see all too often, knowing they are completely false, but know this: they are taking notes. There are lists. There are databases. And all truth-tellers are on them. That’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s the actual conspiracy.

When Will the Last Shoe Fall?

Will this constant barrage of misinformation, disinformation, and manipulation campaign from the powers that be end anytime soon? The ole Magic 8-ball says “Outlook Not So Good.” But fear not, we at MAGA INSTITUTE will stay in this battle as long as we have breath in our healthy lungs. And until you wake up, we will fight for you too.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

