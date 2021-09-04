https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/is-she-investigating-a-crime-scene-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-shows-off-a-teacher-geared-up-for-the-classroom/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a thread earlier this week welcoming back students to Chicago’s public schools; “I am beyond thrilled to safely welcome our students back into the classroom full-time and in-person,” she tweeted. She went on to say that her administration worked with Chicago Public Health and Chicago Public Schools to ensure a safe, healthy, successful school year.”

Is this photograph representative of the mitigation strategies put into place?

After enduring such a difficult and challenging past 17 months, our students need to be reconnected to enriching, in-school opportunities to learn, play, and socialize with teachers and peers now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jQIE9ffpJq — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 30, 2021

So a mask, a face shield, and full-body PPE? It appears that her hands are exposed, though, although she might have clear gloves on.

This picture is disturbing on so many levels. — Fyrepitts 🔥 (@fyrepitts) September 3, 2021

What the fuck is that teacher wearing? https://t.co/vhv2roTdb2 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 4, 2021

Is she a doctor or just playing one for her students? Unreal. — Sam Collins (@samcollins98) September 4, 2021

LARPing as an ER nurse. — Ginny Gin Gin (@gint518) September 4, 2021

She’s working the salad table later at Malnati’s — rbee (@rbeestweets) September 4, 2021

Zoom in on her manicure. Wonder if she wore that much gear to the salon…. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) September 4, 2021

All this misuse of PPE is a waste. This is the opposite of creating a healthy classroom environment. This is sending an irrational message of fear. — Leslie In Wonderland (@OurHappyPlace3) September 3, 2021

Is there an Ebola epidemic — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) September 4, 2021

I was in a major suburban hospital for 5 days this week and literally NO ONE working there was dressed this way. Histrionic much??? — Pam 🌻 (@Barringtonic) September 3, 2021

Is this for real? The hysteria of that “costume” is embarrassing. I feel so bad for the kids in that classroom. Just a reminder: Millions of kids across the globe were in NORMAL school SAFELY all last year. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) September 3, 2021

PPE that will do nothing to protect her — SophisticatedVaccinatedProcrastinated (@WarDamnGunners) September 4, 2021

People have seen too many virus-apocalypse movies. — ⓘ Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) September 4, 2021

Were they out of full hazmat suits? — Shawn (@nginearguy) September 3, 2021

Body bag. She may still be breathing, but she sure as heck ain’t living! — Christian Veteran (@ChristianVet77) September 4, 2021

Yeah, that won’t scare kids one bit. — Bebe von Shtupp (@bebe_strange) September 4, 2021

She…doesn’t want her clothes to get sick? — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙 (@RWcopter) September 4, 2021

Is she investigating a crime scene? — Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) September 4, 2021

What a clown. That’s a clown in a clown suit. — US Guerrilla Voluntary Militia (@HarveyJerrall) September 4, 2021

Does she dress like that when she goes to the grocery store? Lol — Subar (@smb2372) September 3, 2021

This is more PPE than doctors wear. — Alexis Martin (@alexislmartin) September 3, 2021

This is unacceptable, she needs to wear a full body bubble suit. what kind of message does it send to our young people to just be wearing a mask and scrubs! — American Leftist for Global Technocratic Feudalism (@OrganicCucumber) September 3, 2021

That teacher is acting like her kids are radioactive. That might have made sense 18 months ago when we were not vaccinated and didn’t know much about the virus. Now? Over the top. — G Rasp MD (@GMRasp) September 3, 2021

If that’s what ‘reconnected’ looks like, I’ll take a hard pass. Extremely limited social interactions. Muffled conversations. No physical or emotional engagement. No thanks. Meanwhile, happily teaching face to face without the theatrics in my state for over a year. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) September 4, 2021

Whoever controls this account and posted this photo: this is a masterclass in subtle trolling — Jason Shah (@jasonshah) September 3, 2021

Why is this the picture you choose? Is she teaching in a children’s hospital? — Mandy (@mandylorianM) September 3, 2021

We’d really wonder if this pic was real if it hadn’t come directly from the mayor. This must be what it took for Chicago’s teachers’ union to agree to return to the classroom.

