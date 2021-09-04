https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/04/is-she-investigating-a-crime-scene-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-shows-off-a-teacher-geared-up-for-the-classroom/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a thread earlier this week welcoming back students to Chicago’s public schools; “I am beyond thrilled to safely welcome our students back into the classroom full-time and in-person,” she tweeted. She went on to say that her administration worked with Chicago Public Health and Chicago Public Schools to ensure a safe, healthy, successful school year.”

Is this photograph representative of the mitigation strategies put into place?

So a mask, a face shield, and full-body PPE? It appears that her hands are exposed, though, although she might have clear gloves on.

We’d really wonder if this pic was real if it hadn’t come directly from the mayor. This must be what it took for Chicago’s teachers’ union to agree to return to the classroom.

